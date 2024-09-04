GoPro has announced the GoPro HERO13 Black, its new flagship, and the GoPro HERO, an entry level action camera said to be the smallest, lightest and cheapest 4K LCD screen camera in the global market at just under $200/£200.

The HERO13 Black has a host of new features including 13x Burst Slo-Mo shooting and Professional broadcast standard Hybrid Log Gamma HDR video.

GoPro HERO13 in use. Photo: GoPro.

It is compatible with four swappable HB-Series lenses: an Ultra Wide Lens Mod with a 177° field of view and new 1:1 aspect ratio, a Macro Lens Mod with a minimum focusing distance of 4.3in (11cm), an Anamorphic Lens Mod for capturing ultra-wide angle, cinematic-looking footage, and a ND Filter 4-Pack for creating cinematic motion blur. The camera automatically detects and adjusts its settings for these lenses.

The HERO weighs just 86g and has waterproof filming up to 16ft (5m) and can shoot up to 4K video.

GoPro HERO13 with Macro lens. Photo: GoPro.

The GoPro HERO13 Black is now available to pre-order from the GoPro website for $399.99/£399.99. Alternatively, you can buy the HERO13 Black Creator Edition for $599.99/£599.99, which includes the Volta Power Grip, Media Mod and Light Mod as well as any of the activity-optimised HERO13 Black Accessory Bundles. Pre-order shipping and global retail on-shelf availability will begin on 10 September.

The HB-Series lenses are sold separately from the Hero 13 Black and are available to pre-order from $69.99/£69.99. All lenses save for the Anamorphic Lens Mod will be available from September 10. The Anamorphic Lens Mod will be available in 2025.

The GoPro HERO. Photo: GoPro.

The GoPro HERO is also available to preorder from today for $199/£199.99. Preorder shipping and global retail on-shelf availability will begin on 22 September.

GoPro HERO13 Black Key Features

13x Burst Slo-Mo – Captures up to 400 frames per second at HD-quality 720p video, as well as 5.3K at 120 frames per second and 900p at 360 frames per second video.

– Captures up to 400 frames per second at HD-quality 720p video, as well as 5.3K at 120 frames per second and 900p at 360 frames per second video. Redesigned 10% Larger Capacity, More Power Efficient Enduro Battery – Extends runtimes in all weather conditions.

– Extends runtimes in all weather conditions. Snap and Go Magnetic Latch Mounting – Joins built-in mounting fingers and 1/4-20 mounting threads for three ways to mount HERO13 Black.

– Joins built-in mounting fingers and 1/4-20 mounting threads for three ways to mount HERO13 Black. Faster WiFi 6 Technology – For up to 40% quicker content transfer speeds.

– For up to 40% quicker content transfer speeds. Professional-Level Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR Video – Broadcast-standard 10bit and Rec. 2100 colour space and a wider colour gamut than HDR alone.

– Broadcast-standard 10bit and Rec. 2100 colour space and a wider colour gamut than HDR alone. More Customizable Audio Tuning – Choose balanced true-to-life sound or a Voice setting that enhances vocal clarity, while also preserving ambient background sounds.

– Choose balanced true-to-life sound or a Voice setting that enhances vocal clarity, while also preserving ambient background sounds. GPS + Performance Stickers – Track speed, path, terrain, altitude and g-force, and help with geotagging in third party media management apps.

– Track speed, path, terrain, altitude and g-force, and help with geotagging in third party media management apps. Plus, more custom preset options, improved QuikCapture and more.

GoPro HERO Key Features

Compact design, weighing 86g: With built-in mounting fingers included, HERO has 35% less volume and 46% less mass than HERO13 Black.

With built-in mounting fingers included, HERO has 35% less volume and 46% less mass than HERO13 Black. Rugged + Waterproof to 16ft (5m)

Intuitive Touch Screen + One-Button Control : Use HERO’s LCD screen to frame your shots perfectly and simply swipe or press the mode button to swap modes. When you’re ready, hit the shutter button to start capturing.

: Use HERO’s LCD screen to frame your shots perfectly and simply swipe or press the mode button to swap modes. When you’re ready, hit the shutter button to start capturing. Image Quality + 2x Slo-Mo: Capture in Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p video, 12MP photos or slow things down with 2.7K 60 frames per second. You can also grab 8MP frame grabs from your 4K videos using the Quik app.

Capture in Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p video, 12MP photos or slow things down with 2.7K 60 frames per second. You can also grab 8MP frame grabs from your 4K videos using the Quik app. 16:9 Aspect Ratio : Delivers YouTube-optimised, horizontal video.

: Delivers YouTube-optimised, horizontal video. HyperSmooth Video Stabilization With the Quik App: The GoPro Quik app uses HyperSmooth video stabilisation to automatically smooth out the bumps in your footage.

The GoPro Quik app uses HyperSmooth video stabilisation to automatically smooth out the bumps in your footage. Long-Lasting Enduro Battery: HERO can record continuously for up to 100 minutes at its highest video setting on a single charge.**

** Runtime measured at a temperature of 77°F (25°C) with wind speeds of 0, 0.6 and 2.5m/sec.

The GoPro HERO in use. Photo: GoPro.

