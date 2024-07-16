Google’s Pixel phones have long been impressing us – offering top quality photography smarts, but without the super high price tags of similarly specced iPhone and Samsung models.

Sitting at the top of the line right now is the Google Pixel 8 Pro. It has a triple lens system, comprising a 50MP wide camera, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto lens. All bundled into a 6.7” device toting the very latest Android operating system.

And right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it’s even cheaper than ever. You can pick it up for £616 for the 128GB version, or for a little extra, at £673, you can get the 256GB version. Compared to the original RRP of £999/£1059 that’s an incredible saving. Meanwhile, in the US, you can pick up the 128GB Pixel 8 Pro for $699, a $300 saving over the original list price (click link below for US price).

As Android is owned and operated by Google, you can always be certain that you’re getting the most recent Android features too. On top of that, the Pixel 8 Pro is packed with a host of AI photography features, including “Best Take” and “Magic Editor”.

I found in my review of the Pixel 8 Pro that it was easily capable of matching the big competition from the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as taking on the might of the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, too. In fact, if I was asked to name my favourite “big name” smartphone, it would almost certainly be the Pixel 8 Pro.

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

