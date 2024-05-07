The mid-range Google Pixel 8a has been introduced with a dual camera setup on the back, and a 13MP selfie camera on the front. The photography features get an improved set of AI features, first found on the Google Pixel 8 series, with Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser being added.

However, the camera hardware remains largely unchanged since the Pixel 7a, one of the best budget phones, and once again, the price of the phone has been increased over last years phone, with an RRP of $499 / £499.

With the Google Pixel 8 currently available for $549 / £569 (direct from Google), and the Google Pixel 7a available for £329 (with free charger), many people will be wondering why they should buy the Pixel 8a. For a little bit more money, you can get the Pixel 8, with better cameras all-round, or for significantly less money, the 7a, which has the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a, minus some of the new AI features.

The Google Pixel 8a in blue. Image: Google.

On the Pixel 7a you’ll find there’s an improved screen, that’s said to be 40% brighter than the Pixel 7a, with a refresh rate that now goes up to 120Hz. There’s also a slightly larger battery, as well as a larger 256GB storage option available (for additional cost). The phone also benefits from 7 years of OS, security and feature updates, as well as the Google Tensor G3 processor.

At a glance:

64MP wide-angle, f/1.9, 25mm equivalent, (83°), OIS, 4K 60p

13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 14mm equivalent, (120°), 4K 30p

13MP selfie camera, f/2.2, 21mm equivalent, 4K 30p, fixed focus

6.1inch FullHD OLED, 60-120Hz screen, 2000nits peak brightness

Battery: 4492mAh (18W charging, 7.5W wireless)

Operating system and processor: Android 14, Tensor G3 / Titan M2 processor

7 years of OS/Security/Feature updates

8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage

From Google: The Google Pixel 8a is here! Powered by our latest Google Tensor G3 chip, it’s equipped with many of the same must-have AI features as Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, like Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser and more. Designed to capture amazing photos, save you time and keep you and your loved ones safe, the Pixel 8a offers unbeatable value starting at £499.

Fun colours and a fresh design

Our refined A-Series design feels even better in your hands with rounded edges, a matte back and a polished aluminium frame. Its durable design — which has an IP67 rating — can handle slips, spills and dust, making Pixel 8a the most durable A-Series phone yet. Plus, its new Actua display is 40% brighter than Pixel 7a’s, and the faster 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling smooth.

There’s two new A-series colours: Aloe (a limited-edition colour!) and Bay. Or choose from one of our neutral colour options: Obsidian or Porcelain.. And for the first time ever, there’s a larger storage capacity option at 256 GB, giving you more space for your favourite content.

Amazing photography, made simple

Ranked the best smartphone camera in its category, Pixel 8a features a powerful dual rear camera with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. It comes equipped with a 13-megapixel front facing camera as well, with a large field of view to fit even more into your shots.

Thanks to Google Tensor G3, Pixel 8a is packed with AI-powered tools to make the most out of your photos and videos:

Best Take lets you create the group shot you want. Choose what you think is the best expression for everyone in a series of photos.

Magic Editor lets you reposition and resize subjects or use presets to make the background pop — all with just a few taps

Audio Magic Eraser easily removes distracting sounds in your videos— like wind, crowds and other noises — for crisp and clear audio.

Pixel 8a also includes Super Res Zoom up to 8x and features such as Magic Eraser, Night Sight and Photo Unblur. Like every Pixel, Pixel 8a includes Real Tone, to accurately represent everyone’s skin tone in photos and now in videos.

Google Pixel 8a components teardown image. Image: Google

Google AI makes it even easier to get things done

Pixel 8a was designed to help you get more things checked off your to-do list with ease. With features built to help you save time, you can spend more time doing things that matter to you most.

Circle to Search is also on Pixel 8a, so you no longer have to switch apps to find the information you are looking for — saving you time. Just use your finger to draw a circle, scribble, or tap an image, text or video to search for what you’re looking at. And AI-powered Pixel Call Assist features — like Call Screen, Direct My Call, Hold for Me, Clear Calling and more — are all included on the Pixel 8a too.

Want to plan a trip? Maps help you discover hidden gems and create the perfect itinerary. Immerse yourself in your future destination with Immersive View — virtually explore before you even step foot somewhere! And once you arrive, Lens is your window to the world. Snap a photo of a historical landmark to unlock its secrets, or translate a restaurant menu in a flash.

Google Pixel’s At a Glance widget will keep you on track, putting essential information directly on your lock screen. See upcoming events, weather, travel updates, and timely reminders without even unlocking your phone.

Pixel 8a will also introduce Audio Emojis, making your phone calls more expressive and engaging than before. With Audio Emojis, just tap on an emoji to trigger an audio reaction and visual effect. Try using a hand-clap emoji to applaud a job well done or the laughing emoji after telling your best joke.

Next level security

Safety and security are always a top priority. Similar to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, this phone is built with the latest Google Tensor G3 chip, making it the fastest and most secure Pixel A-Series phone to date. It works with the certified Titan M2 security chip and built-in VPN for additional protection so it’s even more resilient against threats.

And Pixel 8a will be safe and secure thanks to seven years of software support, including security updates and Android upgrades. Plus you’ll benefit from all the new features and improvements in ongoing Feature Drops..

Get the Pixel 8a, plus more Pixel devices today

The Pixel 8a starts at £499, and pre-orders begin today. The Pixel 8a will be available at the Google Store and our retail partners beginning May 14.

Related reading