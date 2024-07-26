For World Mangrove Day, Mangrove Action Project has announced the winners of the 2024 Mangrove Photography Awards. Now in its 10th year, this photography competition continues to shed light on the beauty and fragility of these precious ecosystems.

Supratim Bhattacharjee has been crowned Mangrove Photographer of the Year with his image, ‘Sinking Sundarbans’, a powerful shot of a young girl whose tea shop was destroyed following a cyclone.

Sinking Sundarbans – Overall Winner – Supratim Bhattacharjee, India

Supratim Bhattacharjee witnesses a girl, standing before her tea shop, which is completely ruined by sea water in Frazerganj, Sundarbans.

“After Cyclone Aila struck the Sundarbans in 2009, it became clear that frequent cyclonic events will turn the residents of the Sundarbans into climate refugees. Between May 2019 and May 2021, the Sundarbans faced four cyclones – Fani, Bulbul, Amphan, and Yaas – each devastating enough to justify the fear of mass displacement.”

“An image that raises a thousand questions, whilst connecting you to the girl’s heart. Her vulnerability exposes the full impact of climate change and sea level rise experienced by many coastal communities”, says judge Dhritiman.

Nestled in the Bay of Bengal, the Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest in the world – and one of the most vulnerable. Once lauded as nature’s custodians, these mangroves now endure relentless threats driven by human development and the climate crisis.

Rampant deforestation has compromised its role in climate regulation, exacerbating soil erosion and leaving vast stretches vulnerable to encroaching waters, particularly during cyclonic disturbances.

Young Mangrove Photographer of the Year

Mangrove at Night by Nicholas Alexander Hess

Photographers under the age of 24 competed to become this year’s Young Mangrove Photographer of the Year.

Mangrove at Night – Winner – Nicholas Alexander Hess, Australia

An in-camera multiple exposure image of elements of the mangrove captured in the dark.

“Equipped only with my macro lens, I wanted to capture more than just this young saltwater crocodile when I encountered it at low tide in the mangroves.

“I used the multiple exposure mode in my camera to superimpose layers onto my image of the croc’s eye to capture more of the scene without sacrificing detail of the eye.

“Captured at night, the image gives off a slightly unsettling feeling, such as what one may experience in a mangrove, unknowing of what predators may be lurking nearby, hidden by the dense network of the mangrove.”

Landscape Winner

Nature’s Ribbon by Ammar Alsayed Ahmed

Nature’s Ribbon – Winner – Ammar Alsayed Ahmed, United Arab Emirates

In nature’s embrace, a sinuous water channel meanders gracefully, flanked by a verdant gallery of mangrove trees lining its edges, in Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi.

“This tranquil scene invites contemplation as the gentle flow of water navigates its course through the heart of the mangrove forest.

“The intertwining roots of the trees form intricate patterns, creating a natural tapestry that harmonises with the fluidity of the water. In this tranquil oasis, the photograph captures the timeless beauty and serenity of a landscape shaped by the delicate dance of water and mangroves.”

Wildlife Winner

Mud-Ring Feeding by Mark Ian Cook

Mud-Ring Feeding – Winner – Mark Ian Cook, USA

Restoration scientist and photographer Mark Cook witnesses a bottlenose dolphin grabbing a mullet from the air during ‘mud-ring feeding’.

“Mud-ring feeding is a rare and unique fishing behaviour employed by bottlenose dolphins living solely in the shallows of the mangrove-lined bays of Florida Bay and just a few other locations in the Caribbean.

“On finding a school of mullet, a single dolphin from the pod encircles the fish kicking up the sediments with its tail, which effectively corrals the fish into an ever tightening spiral-shaped silty plume. The fish don’t like to be trapped or swim through the sediments, so they typically try to jump out of the water and over the “net” to freedom.

“Unfortunately for the fish, the dolphins have a remarkable capacity to know where the fish are going to jump and will snatch them from the air as they try to make their escape. The ability to strategize and coordinate such a hunt, as well as the ability to share equally, is a testament to the incredible intelligence of these animals.”

Underwater Winner

Guardians of the Mangroves by Olivier Clement

Guardians of the Mangroves – Winner– Olivier Clement, Bahamas

Olivier Clement offers a glimpse into the intricate world of mangrove roots in the Bahamas. Judge Christian Zielger enjoyed the use of the mangrove roots as a captivating ‘frame’. “It evokes a sense of calm and peace”, he says.

“A turtle gracefully navigates the mangroves’ labyrinthine roots at high tide, seeking refuge for the night. At high tide, the water rises, engulfing the roots and transforming this space into a haven for marine life seeking shelter and safety.

“The turtle’s journey is a poignant reminder of the vital role these ecosystems play in sustaining marine biodiversity. As the day fades into dusk, the turtle’s search for a safe resting place reflects the delicate balance of life within the mangroves, highlighting the urgent need for conservation to ensure the survival of these invaluable habitats for generations to come.”

