While it might be a sub-genre for a lot of photographers, infrared remains as popular as ever, particularly with landscape photographers looking to do something a bit different.

German print specialist WhiteWall has launched a new campaign on the topic of infrared photography with Lorenz Holder, a photographer who is best known for action and sports imagery.

The campaign is intended to remind people of the fascinating optical effects possible with infrared photography. The focus is on autumnal red tones, showcasing a unique, surreal quality of infrared photography.

As Lorenz explains, by using special filters and camera modifications, the infrared spectrum of light can be captured, resulting in some amazing effects. Check out the video here.

Infrared explosion

For example, plants that photosynthesize appear red in infrared images. These unusual contrasts and textures offer a refreshing alternative to conventional photographic capture and open up new creative possibilities.

Credit: Lorenz Holder

Lorenz used this fascinating technology during the shoot for WhiteWall in Cologne to create unique and radiant visual experiences.

Credit: Lorenz Holder

‘The exciting thing about infrared is that you are photographing something that the human eye cannot see,’ he explains. ‘Infrared photography gives everyday scenes a dreamlike finish and expands the creative possibilities enormously. The ability to download ICC profiles from the WhiteWall website and create a soft proof ensures a perfect colour match.’

Prints charming

Lorenz created an exclusive series of infrared photos for the campaign, which were produced by WhiteWall as ultraHD prints behind acrylic glass. The high resolution prints allow the rich red tones and impressive sharpness of the images to really stand out.

Credit: WhiteWall

His images are also suited to WhiteWall’s colourful frames, in particular, the neon-colored pop art frame in red or the purple frame from the Design Edition by Studio Besau-Marguerre.

‘But even those who prefer a more discreet look will find suitable simple frames at WhiteWall, such as the ArtBox, which combines clean design and artistic staging,’ the company explains.

