If you’re in the market for one of the best budget camera phones, then now is a great time to pick up a bargain! Amazon are offering the Google Pixel 7A for just £329 with a 30W charger. Considering the RRP of the phone is £449 – this is an great saving!

The Google Pixel 7A is an impressive phone, with dual cameras on the back, including a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64MP main camera with OIS. There’s a 13MP selfie camera, and all three cameras can record 4K video. You also benefit from Google’s Magic Editor and great photo quality.

If you’re in the US – you can also find a great deal on the Google Pixel 7A – where the phone is now $374, reduced from $499, a saving of 25%.

Google Pixel 7a rear – photo Joshua Waller / AP

Goodle Pixel 7a At a glance:

64MP wide-angle, f/1.9, 25mm equivalent, OIS, 4K 60p

13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 14mm equivalent, 4K 30p

13MP selfie camera, f/2.2, 21mm equivalent, 4K 30p, face unlock

6.1inch FullHD gOLED, upto 90Hz, screen

Battery: 4385mAh, with wireless charging

Operating system and processor: Android 13, Titan M2 processor

Size and weight: 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm, 193g (IP67 rating)

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Using the long exposure motion blur mode, you can get photos of waterfalls with the water smoothed. Photo Joshua Waller

The Google Pixel 7A is Google’s most affordable smartphone, but doesn’t skimp on features, with advanced photo modes including long-exposure photography, as well as support for wireless charging. The phone even has an IP67 waterproof rating, which means it’ll survive getting wet. These features are quite rare on phones at this price point!

