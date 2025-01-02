Hopefully you will hit a lot of your new year resolutions, and if one of them is investing in a full-frame camera, we’ve got some good news.

You can now get the entry level Nikon Z5 with the 24-50mm kit lens for just over £1000 on Amazon UK. This is a tempting money-saving starter package for those moving up from APS-C or Micro Four Thirds sensor cameras, or smartphones.

The Nikon Z5 is a good entry level full-frame choice

As we said in our original review, the Nikon Z5 is definitely not cheap and nasty. The camera has the excellent handling of the Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II, offers great build qualtiy for the price, packs dual SD card slots and performs very well with the huge range of affordable F-mount SLR lenses (via the FTZ adapter), giving you the best of both worlds.

Nikon Z5 key features



24.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

EXPEED 6 image processor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)

0.5in, 3,680k-dot OLED EVF

3.2inch tilting touch-screen (1040K)

4.5fps burst shooting

4K, 30p video recording (cropped)

Dual SD card slots

