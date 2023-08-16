The Sony Alpha A7C, which is part of Sony’s A7 series of full-frame mirrorless cameras, can now be bought on Amazon UK with 26% off its original price.
The camera can currently be bought body only for £1,399. This week has also seen discounts on other Sony products on Amazon UK including the Sony ZV-E10 and the Sony FE 50mm F1.8 which can now be bought at half price.
In our Sony Alpha A7C review we said, ‘There’s no denying that the Alpha 7C can deliver fine images, thanks to its superb sensor and autofocus system. It’s also clearly smaller than its SLR-shaped peers, especially when paired with its collapsible kit zoom.’
Sony Alpha 7C at a glance:
- 24MP full-frame sensor
- ISO 100-51,200 (50-204,800 extended)
- 2.36m-dot viewfinder, 0.59x magnification
- 3in, 921k-dot fully articulated screen
- 5-axis in-body image stabilisation
- 4K 30p video recording
