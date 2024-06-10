Nikon has teased the imminent arrival of a new mirrorless camera – the Nikon Z6 III. Excited? Keep your eyes peeled, the Nikon Z6 III will be announced on 17 June 2024.

A video teasing the new camera has been released on the Nikon website. The impressive Z6 II was announced back in October 2020 along with the Z7 II, which are both among the best Nikon mirrorless cameras. We gave the Z6 II 4.5/5 stars and described it as, ‘a solid all-round performer that still has a great deal to offer enthusiast photographers.’

Nikon Z6 II with 50mm f1.8 lens. Photo credit: Richard Sibley

Nikon Z6 II at a glance:

$1,597 / £2,069 (body only) $2,397 / £2,599 (with 24-70mm f/4 lens)

24.5MP BSI-CMOS full frame sensor

ISO 50 – 204, 800 (extended)

14fps continuous shooting

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3.2in tilting touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 60p (via future firmware update)

