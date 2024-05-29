The Fujifilm X100VI has been the most talked-about mirrorless camera of the year so far, with customers falling over themselves to get their hands on this stylish premium compact. DxO has now released Optics Modules for the Fujifilm X100VI, promising to make a very good camera even better

In essence, DxO optics modules are bespoke ‘mathematical profiles’ for a specific camera and lens that automatically correct any obvious issues, such as softness, vignetting, perspective distortion and different types of abberration.

They are used across DxO’s range of software, which includes PhotoLab, PureRAW, ViewPoint, FilmPack, and the recently updated Nik Collection. Over 20 years, the company has built up a library of modules that, it claims, covers every leading manufacturer of photography gear – 568 cameras, 1,726 lenses, and thousands of camera and lens combinations.

While the Fujifilm X100VI is already blessed with a very high-quality lens, it’s definitely useful to have these extra checks and corrections, and if you are already use DxO software, this update is essential.

DxO’s raw-processing tools are widely used and critically acclaimed. Credit: DxO Labs.

The optics modules are used during raw-development process to get the best possible image – put simply, if you use DxO software, you need DxO lens modules. Indeed, DxO’s processing of Fujifilm X-Trans raw files seems to deliver particularly good results compared to the competitors, while our technical editor Andy Westlake gave PureRAW a glowing five-star review.

In addition, DxO has released an Optics Module for the Leica SL3, the company’s top-end mirrorless model with a 60MP sensor, tilting screen, and significantly improved autofocus.

Optics Modules are now available for the following lenses, too:

Panasonic Lumix S 28-200mm F4.0-7.1 Macro

Sigma 17mm F4 DG DN (L mount)

Sigma 24mm F2 DG DN C (C021) (L mount)

Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS

Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS with SEL TC1.4x

Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS with SEL TC2x

Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 (Nikon Z)

Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 Z (Nikon Z)

Viltrox 23mm F1.4 ZX (Nikon Z DX)

Viltrox 33mm F1.4 ZX (Nikon Z DX)

Viltrox 56mm F1.4 ZX (Nikon Z DX)

For the full list of supported cameras and lenses and download details, see here.

