When it comes to photo-editing software, the field is crowded, with lots of players chasing market share – from big names such as Adobe, such as smaller, but still ambitious, outfits, such as Serif.

While a relatively small company compared to Adobe, DxO also punches well above its weight in this tough market.

The French company, noted for its Optics Modules, innovative raw-processing/de-noising tools and the energy it’s put into reviving The Nik Collection suite, is celebrating its 20th birthday this month, with an enticing offer.

The innovative Control Line for local adjustments from Nik Collection 6 in action

From today, Tuesday June 18, to Sunday, July 7, 2024, DxO is offering a 20% discount on all its products for 20 days. The offer opens at 3pm CEST time, which is 2pm UK time.

The 20 off offer covers all the company’s major software products, including the Nik Collection, DxO PureRaw, PhotoLab and much more. You can find full details of the company’s products here.

DxO Pure Raw 3. Image: DxO Labs

DxO software timeline

More of DxO’s interesting history can be found on its site, but here are a few of the highlights:

1995: DxO’s predecessor, Vision-IQ, was established with the far-from-modest ambition of teaching computers to see. The result was a system that helped to detect accidents in swimming pools using cameras that required the development of sophisticated ‘corrections.’ This new understanding of optics tied in with the explosion of digital cameras, and DxOLabs was off to the races.

2004: Launches DxO OpticsPro, the only editing software that could correct lens defects in specific lens/camera combinations, with a high degree of precision

2006: Launches DxO FilmPack, a tribute to analogue photography, recreating classic film stocks for the digital era.

2015: The company gets in there early with smartphones, releasing DxO ONE – ‘transforming a smartphone into a truly powerful little camera.’

2017: DxO takes over the Nik Collection and breaths new life into the popular suite of plugins.

2017: When DxO decided that the 12th version of DxO OpticsPro would include UPoint, the local selection technology found in Nik Collection, it decides to call the flagship software DxO PhotoLab.

2020: Using the millions of samples already in its OpticsModules database, DxO trained an AI model to specialise in images. The result was DeepPRIME, widely acclaimed for its noise reduction and raw detail extraction.

2021: DxO makes its noise reduction and lens/camera profiles available as part of any workflow through the launch of DxO PureRAW.

2024: DxO wins its fifth consecutive TIPA award, having also received six from EISA.

DxO has won high-profile awards for its software

