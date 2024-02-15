Drone photographers! Now’s the time to collate your best images as the Drone Photo Awards 2024 are now open for entries! Entry is free and you have until 1st April 2024 to submit your best drone images. Themes include: Wedding, Nature, People, Urban, Animals, Abstract, Sport, Video, Series

Winning and Honorable Mention images will be featured in an exhibition hosted at the stunning San Galgano Abbey, entitled ‘Above Us Only Sky’.

Paving the Way by Joanna Steidle

From Drone Photo Awards:

The Drone Photo Awards stands as a premier competition for professional, amateur, and student drone photographers globally. Our international judging panel, composed of distinguished photographers, editors, and industry experts, evaluates submissions with an eye for innovation and creativity.



Winners in the primary categories receive an exclusive invitation to the Awards ceremony and gala, competing for the coveted title of “Photographer of the Year.” The overall winner, along with category champions, is honored with the prestigious Pangea Prize crystal statuette.



The awards ceremony unfolds in a spectacular setting in Siena (Italy) at the Teatro dei Rinnovati theatre on the last Saturday of September, revealing the “Photographer of the Year” and showcasing the captivating award-winning drone imagery.



Playground by Sebastian Pi Rek

Drone Photo Awards key details:

Starting Date: February 15, 2024

Deadline: April 1, 2024

Entry fee: Free

Themes: Wedding, Nature, People, Urban, Animals, Abstract, Sport, Video, Series

Website: https://droneawards.photo

Prizes:

DRONE PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

€ 500,00 worth of photography equipment

“Pangea Prize” crystal statuette

2 overnight stays in Siena during the weekend of the Awards Ceremony

Special Guest at the Ceremony

Award-winning work showcased at the “Above Us Only Sky” Exhibition

Advertising on international press and main online media

Publication in our online gallery



DRONE CATEGORY WINNER

“Pangea Prize” crystal statuette

Special Guest at the Ceremony

Award-winning work showcased at the “Above Us Only Sky” Exhibition

Advertising on international press and main online media

Publication in our online gallery

Bear’s Fishing by Mike Korostelev

DRONE RUNNER UP

Parchment

Special Guest at the Ceremony

Award-winning work showcased at the “Above Us Only Sky” Exhibition

Advertising on international press and main online media

Publication in our online gallery

DRONE HIGHLY COMMENDED

Parchment

Special Guest at the Ceremony

Award-winning work showcased at the “Above Us Only Sky” Exhibition

Advertising on international press and main online media

Publication in our online gallery

DRONE COMMENDED

Parchment

Advertising on international press and main online media

Publication in our online gallery

Copyrights & Usage Rights:

All photographers retain full copyrights for their own work. Winners and Finalists grant Drone Photo Awards limited and restricted use of winning photos only to promote the photographers themselves and in connection with marketing the Drone Photo Awards competition itself. Details can be found in the Competition rules.

The Strawberry Show is about to Begin by Guy Shmueli

