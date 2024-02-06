The World Photography Organisation has announced the winners of the National and Regional awards in the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 competition.
Winners from 54 countries have been revealed and will go on display in exhibition at Somerset House, London from 19 April until 6 May 2024.
From The World Photography Organisation: The World Photography Organisation is delighted to reveal the National & Regional Award winners for the Sony World Photography Awards 2024. The National & Regional Awards program is an initiative set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony to support local photographic communities around the world, with 54 countries taking part this year. Over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024.
All National and Regional Award winners receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.
The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 will be announced on 18 April 2024 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London (19 April-6 May 2024). For more information about upcoming
announcements and winners please visit www.worldphoto.org
This year’s National and Regional Awards winners are:
- Bangladesh – Mahdin Shafiq Omi
- Cambodia – Davuth Van
- Egypt – Karim Osama
- Germany – Natalie Strohmaier
- India – Mitul Kajaria
- Indonesia – Dhiky Aditya
- Japan – Kenichiro Hagiwara, Winner
- Japan – Hajime Hirano, 2nd Place
- Japan – Masayuki Hirata, 3rd Place
- Republic of Korea – Lee Jongkee, Winner
- Republic of Korea – Seongmin Park, 2nd Place
- Republic of Korea – Jaeeun Kim, 3rd Place
- Kuwait – Mohammed Mirza
- Malaysia – Lim Chien Ting
- Myanmar – Kyaw Htet
- Nepal – Bibek Kunwar
- Nigeria – Onyekachi Iloh
- Pakistan – Muhammad Saddique Inam
- Philippines – Reginald James Lorico
- Poland – Barbara Szydlowska
- Qatar – Abdulla AL-Mushaifri
- Saudi Arabia – Yasser Alomari
- Singapore – Ju Shen Lee
- South Africa – Lourens Durand
- Sri Lanka – Wasiri Gajaman
- Taiwan – Chia Jung Chou
- Thailand – Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul
- Turkey – Okan Yilmaz
- United Arab Emirates – Vinaya Mohan
- United States – Pascal Fouquet
- Vietnam – Tran Tuan Viet
EUROPEAN REGIONAL AWARDS
- Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania & Moldova:
- Tomáš Havrda (Czech Republic), Winner
- Cziráki Orsolya Boglárka (Hungary), Shortlist
- Diana Morozovskaia (Moldova), Shortlist
- Diana Buzoianu (Romania), Shortlist
- Michal Zahornacky (Slovakia), Shortlist
- Latvia, Estonia & Lithuania:
- Viktors Rimarevs (Latvia), Winner
- Raido Nurk (Estonia), Shortlist
- Ieva Lozuraitytė (Lithuania), Shortlist
- Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina:
- Ana Skobe (Slovenia), Winner
- Danilo Kreso (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Shortlist
- Robert Marić (Croatia), Shortlist
- Suer Celina (Kosovo), Shortlist
- Ivana Todorović (Montenegro), Shortlist
- Tijana Morača (Serbia), Shortlist
- Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria & North Macedonia:
- Vladimir Karamazov (Bulgaria), Winner
- Elena Georgiou (Cyprus), Shortlist
- Stefanos Papaioannou (Greece), Shortlist
- Vlatko Rafeski (North Macedonia), Shortlist
LATIN AMERICA REGIONAL AWARDS
- Marcos Azulay (Argentina), Winner
- Jair Fernando Coll Rubiano (Colombia), 2nd Place
- Marco Chacana (Chile), 3rd Place
- Reynaldo San Martín (Bolivia), Shortlist
- Alexa Obando (Costa Rica), Shortlist
- Wilfrido Enriquez (Ecuador), Shortlist
- Juan Pablo Méndez Garzona (Guatemala), Shortlist
- Daniel Heras (Mexico), Shortlist
- Connie France Calderon Martel (Peru), Shortlist
Featured image: © Bibek Kunwar, Nepal, Winner, National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards 2024
