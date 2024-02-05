Congratulations to June Sharpe ARPS who has come away with the 17th International Garden Photographer of the Year competition title with her photo ‘Birdscape’.

The International Garden Photographer of the Year 17 exhibition is now on at Kew Gardens until Sunday 10th March 2024, where a selection of podium and finalist photos will be on display.

From International Garden Photographer of the Year, February 2024:

IGPOTY Competition 17 main categories closed for entries on October 31st, 2023 and received many great submissions from around the world.

Categories include; 7IM Abstract Views, Beautiful Gardens, Breathing Spaces, Plants & Planet, The Beauty of Plants, The World of Fungi, Trees, Woods & Forests, Wildﬂower Landscapes and Wildlife in the Garden.

The Overall Winner was chosen from the 1st Places of the above categories.

Many congratulations to all the winners and especially to the Overall Winner of IGPOTY Competition 17 – June Sharpe from England, UK – with the photo entitled ‘Birdscape’.

Birdscape by June Sharpe ARPS

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM lens, 1/350sec at f/5.6, ISO 800. Post-capture: added white fill layer (exclusion blend mode), basic image management in Adobe Photoshop.

‘Birdscape’ © June Sharpe, 1st Place, 7IM Abstract Views, Overall Winner, IGPOTY Competition 17.

June said: “Now, more than ever, it is vitally important to connect with nature and highlight the beauty and fragility of our planet’s ecosystems. The International Garden Photographer of the Year competition does just that and, in doing so, attracts vast numbers of stunningly beautiful and inspirational entries. Being awarded the title of Overall Winner is an enormous and totally unexpected privilege.”

Tyrone McGlinchey FLS FRSA, Head Judge, IGPOTY said: “When judging pictures we are hoping to be embraced, and taken on a journey, within a story. June’s picture delivers. There is an abundance of interest and depth which fires the imagination. The soft, new growth transforming between plant and feathers – it is both enticing and enchanting. We are pulled into and beyond the symbolic dancing cranes, and embraced by their ‘wings’, to a place of hope and peace. It is rare that one can connect with nature and feel such compassion.”

June will receive £4,000 and the Overall Winning photo will feature at the IGPOTY 17 flagship exhibition at Kew Gardens, which is planned to open to the public on Feb 3rd, 2024 and run until March 10th, 2024.

Many congratulations are also due to Annaick Guitteny, who placed 1st, in the ‘Portfolios’ category for the set of six photos with the portfolio title ‘Evanescence’.

‘Portfolios’ is run as a stand-alone competition in association with The Royal Photographic Society (The RPS).

Annaick will receive £1,000 and an RPS Gold Medal.

Discover how to create a successful photography portfolio, with Annaick’s tips here.

Evanescence by Annaick Guitteny, 1st Place, Portfolios, IGPOTY Competition 17

IGPOTY 17 Exhibition at Kew Gardens

The International Garden Photographer of the Year 17 exhibition is now on at Kew Gardens until Sunday 10th March 2024.

The Competition 17 launch exhibition is supported by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and will feature a selection of higher-placed winning photos (mainly selected from Podium and Finalist level places), there will also be a selection of higher-placed photos from the ‘Captured at Kew’ Special Award on display.

International Garden Photographer of the Year 18 will open for entries later in February 2024.

IGPOTY is inclusive and accepts entries from both amateur and professional adult photographers, worldwide.

The main IGPOTY competition normally opens in February and closes on 31st October (12 Noon/GMT) each year.

‘In a Forest of Gold’ © Honey J. Walker. 3rd Place ‘Trees, Woods, & Forests’, Colorado, United States. Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 L IS USM lens, 0.5sec at f/11, ISO 100. Tripod. Post-capture: use of saturation tool, basic image management in Adobe Lightroom.

Further reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.