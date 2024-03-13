As reported yesterday, compact digital cameras are coming back, with demand for old point and shoot digicams apparently reaching record levels.

The latest TikTok trends have sent a particular model, the Nikon Coolpix S6900, into overdrive, with the price reaching between $500 and $1100 for the camera on second-hand websites like eBay. It’s worth knowing that when released, the camera had an RRP of just $229 / £199.

The Nikon Coolpix S6900 was definitely ahead of it’s time when it was released in 2014, with a selfie-screen, front shutter release button, and even a kickstand so you could position it for group shots with the 3inch screen facing forwards.

I was there at the launch of the camera, and at the time, I thought this was a cool compact camera, with a 16MP sensor, and a 12x optical zoom lens (25-300mm equivalent), it also features Wi-Fi and NFC.

It was being marketed as the “ultimate selfie camera” and you can see why, as you could even use gestures to tell the camera when to take photos. However, at the time, selfies weren’t really a big driving factor for people buying cameras.

It was also available in black, white, or pink, and colourful cameras from main brands are rare these days. In fact, if you want a new compact camera from a main brand, then you do need to be prepared to spend big, with Fujifilm’s latest compact camera, the Fujifilm X100VI being priced at $1599.

Nikon Coolpix S6900 on ebay.co.uk – March 2024

However, the Nikon Coolpix S6900 is also from a time when compact digital cameras had small sensors, average image quality, and awful battery life, offering only 190 shots from one battery. Reviews on Amazon.com give the camera 3.5stars (out of 5), and mention how they recommend people buy a second battery.

There’s also the issue of old digicams, also known as “Y2K digicams“, being not as reliable as some cameras. They often have delicate zoom lenses, as well as delicate ribbon cables to the screen, which once broken, can render a compact camera useless.

The Nikon Coolpix S6900 was available in black, white and pink. Image: Nikon

If you want a cool compact digital camera, but don’t want to spend the ludicrous $1000 for the Nikon Coolpix S6900, then have a look at our guide to the best second-hand classic compact cameras, as well as our guide to the best vintage digital cameras you should buy. There are lots of compact cameras out there with tilting screens, and a compact tripod and self-timer will easily solve the problem of how to take group shots.

