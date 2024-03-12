Everything comes back into fashion eventually, and the latest must-have retro devices seem to be older digital compact cameras and phones, particularly the Nikon Coolpix

Used gadget reseller musicMagpie has analysed search trends across Google, TikTok and eBay to see which retro tech devices are seeing the biggest increases in search volume. It discovered that Google searches for the humble Nikon Coolpix digital compact, first released in 2003, have risen by a whopping 8,507% over the last 12 months.

Totally outgunned by today’s cameras and smartphones, the original Nikon Coolpix A featured a 16MP APS-C sensor and a fixed 28mm equivalent lens.

The research further reveals that TikTok searches for the Nikon Coolpix have jumped 713% and searches on eBay increased 700%. Videos with the hashtag #nikoncoolpix have also been viewed 47 million times on TikTok. Pink appears to be the most popular colour, too.

‘Celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid and Charli D’Amelio have been seen posting selfies using vintage digital cameras, and using ‘noughties’ style photos, further driving the trend,’ said a spokesperson for musicMagpie.

Flipping surprising results

It’s not just older digital cameras, vintage phones are back in fashion too, according to musicMagpie’s data crunching.

TikTok searches for the Motorola Razr, a popular flip phone from the 2000s, increased 180% in 12 months and videos with this hashtag have 46 million views, in-line with a jump in eBay searches (148%) and Google searches (127%).

Searches for Samsung flip phones have also increased across all three platforms – TikTok (57%), eBay (63%), and Google (94%) over the past year.

So, if you were thinking of selling an old digital compact snapper, it might be worth hanging on to – or if you see one in a charity/thrift store or flea market, snap it up! The same goes for retro phones, though these might be harder to pick up for a song.

