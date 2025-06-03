If you’ve been on TikTok, Instagram, Etsy, or eBay recently, and seen any content on compact digital cameras, you might have come across this term: “Y2K Camera” / “Y2K Digicam” – but what does it mean? It’s supposed to be a term referring to early vintage digital cameras, made around the year 2000.

Most listings are actually cameras from 2000-2010 (or later) – rather than earlier than 2000, as digital cameras earlier than the year 2000 were generally very early digital cameras, with low-resolution, poor connectivity, old outdated and difficult to work with memory cards (remember Smartmedia?), and poor reliability.

What is a Y2K digicam digital camera and should you buy one? Image: Etsy – there are hundreds of cameras listed under Y2K digicam. Image: Etsy/AP screenshot

If you do go for a “Y2K Camera” expect to pay more for it (beware of the very high mark-ups on some listings), as it’s currently a trend, and if you see a camera going for well over the usual price, most likely social media is to blame.

However, by simply looking for a working early digital camera, you can often grab a bargain. That’s where our guide to the best vintage digital cameras you should actually buy comes in handy, as we’ve gone into details of our favourites plus some others to look out for.

Y2K digital cameras on ebay. Image: ebay.com / AP screenshot

It’s not just Y2K cameras – any early digital camera from a main brand should give you the “vintage digital camera” look

But really, any early digital camera from a main brand should give you the “vintage digital camera” look, as long as it’s working, and uses a modern memory card, such as an SD card, so you can access with a memory card reader. Early digital cameras are often much worse than current digital cameras, and that’s exactly what people seem to be looking for.

Early digital cameras give a “retro” look as they’re not as perfect as modern smartphones, and mirrorless cameras, and this means photos can look much more nostalgic. There’s another benefit from using an early digital camera, and that’s the fact that it doesn’t cost as much as a modern smartphone or camera, meaning you can take it anywhere you go, much like a disposable film camera, without the added expense of film processing!

The xenon flash on the Lego camera can give very film like results, great for parties. 1/20s, f/3, 7mm. Image credit: Joshua Waller

These cameras aren’t about following rules, but about having fun, and many compact cameras from the likes of Sony, Casio, Canon, Olympus, and others, are often smaller than most most modern smartphones, so will easily fit into your pocket.

If you do end up with a compact digital camera that’s actually good, (remember that’s not generally the aim of these cameras), you may need to edit your photos to increase the feeling of nostalgia. You can do this by giving your photos the film look, by increasing noise levels, reducing dynamic range, using flash more often, and perhaps even giving all your images a yellow cast. #y2kdigicam

Is the Fujifilm X half the modern day Y2K camera?

Fujifilm has released the Fujifilm X half, a new compact digital camera, with a vertical 1-inch sensor, and a “film” wind lever, letting you use the camera as a regular digital camera – or alternatively use it in the “film” mode, with a set number of shots, that you “develop” on your phone after you’ve finishing shooting the “roll” of film. It’s an interesting new concept that has divided opinion, but you can also choose your film style, and add effects like light leaks, something that you would struggle to do on classic digital cameras.

Fujifilm X half colours: charcoal, silver, and black. Image credit: Andy Westlake

