If you’re looking for a budget mirrorless camera from Canon, then the Canon EOS R100 is currently Canon’s cheapest mirrorless camera. It’s available for $399 body only (in the US) or £459 with kit lens (in the UK). This offer may only be available for a short amount of time, so check out our full Canon EOS R100 review to see if it’s right for you. It’s also one of the smallest Canon RF mount cameras. If you’re in the UK, then you can get the Canon EOS R100 with lens for £459*:

Use the link below if you’re in the US, to get the Canon EOS R100 body only for $399*:

In the UK it’s also available body only for £389.

Canon EOS R100 at a glance:

24.1MP APS-C CMOS

ISO 100-12,800; ISO 25,600 (extended)

6.5 fps shooting (3.5fps with C-AF)

2.36m-dot, 0.59x OLED EVF

3in, 1.04m-dot fixed LCD

4K video recording at 25fps

The Canon EOS R100 is the entry point into the firm’s RF-mount range of mirrorless cameras. Designed to be a compact, lightweight, and easy-to-use family camera, it sits below the very similar-looking Canon EOS R50 in the line-up but is notably cheaper, normally priced at just $600 / £600 with the 18-45mm kit zoom. If you do have a bigger budget to spend, have a look at the best Canon mirrorless cameras.

Canon’s EOS R100 is small, light, simple, and relatively inexpensive. Credit: Andy Westlake

Here’s what we said in our review: “In terms of design, the EOS R100 employs a simple, lightweight plastic body with the number of controls kept to a minimum. In principle, this should make it easier for beginners to learn and use. However, those with larger hands might find it cramped and fiddly, as the handgrip is inevitably rather small and the buttons are placed close together.”

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices and for peace of mind check the retailer reputation before buying.

See all our latest deals here.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.