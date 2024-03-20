The Canon Powershot V10 is a compact vlogging camera, designed to be easy to use, as well as being affordable. Normally priced at £439, it’s now available for £317, a saving of 28%. So if you’ve been looking at this camera, then now could be a good time to buy it.

Canon Powershot V10 Key Features

20MP 1inch sensor

19mm equivalent f/2.8 lens

4K 30p video recording

Tilting 2inch 460K touch-screen

Microphone socket

Digital / Electronic image stabilisation

Built-in stand

Read our Canon Powershot V10 review to find out if this camera is right for you. Have a look at more options in our guide to the best video cameras.

Watch our video here, where we go through the features, as well as the pros and cons of the camera.

Here’s what we said in our review: “The Canon V10 stands apart lies in its ease of use. Take the camera out of your bag, fold out the screen and the stand, and you can put it down on a table and start recording there and then. I also found it a more practical shape for using one-handed than a conventional camera design.”

