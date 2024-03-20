The Canon Powershot V10 is a compact vlogging camera, designed to be easy to use, as well as being affordable. Normally priced at £439, it’s now available for £317, a saving of 28%. So if you’ve been looking at this camera, then now could be a good time to buy it.
Canon Powershot V10 Key Features
- 20MP 1inch sensor
- 19mm equivalent f/2.8 lens
- 4K 30p video recording
- Tilting 2inch 460K touch-screen
- Microphone socket
- Digital / Electronic image stabilisation
- Built-in stand
Read our Canon Powershot V10 review to find out if this camera is right for you. Have a look at more options in our guide to the best video cameras.
Here’s what we said in our review: “The Canon V10 stands apart lies in its ease of use. Take the camera out of your bag, fold out the screen and the stand, and you can put it down on a table and start recording there and then. I also found it a more practical shape for using one-handed than a conventional camera design.”
Related reading:
- Here are the best Amazon Spring deals in the UK! (for photographers)
- Here are the best Amazon Spring deals for photographers in the US!
Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.