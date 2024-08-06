Blackmagic Design has announced the Blackmagic Camera for iOS 2.0, which includes updates to its app, gives users the same interface as Blackmagic Design’s award-winning cameras on their phones so they can recreate the cinematic ‘look’ of Hollywood movies.

With this update, users can now remotely control and monitor multiple iPhones at the same time, capture up to 100fps in HD on the iPhone 15 Pro and select multiple clips in the media tab to copy or delete all at once. You can now also use an iPad as a camera or controller.

Blackmagic Camera for iOS 2.0 is available to download for free from Apple App Store. Not an iPhone user? Not to worry, Blackmagic Design announced Blackmagic Camera for Android in June, which adds digital film features and controls to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones and is available to download for free from Google Play.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.