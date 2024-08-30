While Amazon’s Labor Day savings on camera equipment are limited compared to Prime Day and Black Friday, there are still some eye-catching deals on gear for Canon, Nikon and other big makers.

A good example is the 45% discount on the Rokinon Cine DS 12mm T3.1 Ultra Wide Cine Fisheye Lens for Canon EOS EF mount – DSLRs, in other words.

This manual focus fisheye lens is labelled ‘Cine’ but can still be used on Canon DSLRs, so is a relatively cheap way of getting striking fisheye effects without spending a bomb.

Fisheye lenses are used in more genres than you’d think for creative ultra-wide effects, including landscape, action (particularly skateboarding) and even wedding and gig photography.

Note that as it’s primarily designed as a cine lens for video recording, this lens’s aperture is marked in T-stops, and the scales are designed to be viewed from the side rather than the top.

Once stills photographers have gotten their heads around this, the Rokinon (better known as Samyang in the UK) should become as easy to use as a standard stills lens.

Rokinon Cine DS 12mm T3.1: key features

12mm focal length on full-frame cameras and an 18mm equivalency when used on APS-C models

Extra low dispersion and aspherical lens elements to minimise aberration.

Nano crystal coating and ultra multi-coating on the lens elements

De-clicked manual aperture adjustment for silent operation

You can get this lens for $326.80 on Amazon US (Canon EF mount), a saving of 45%.

For Nikon F mount DSLRs, it is even cheaper, coming in at $299, a saving of 50%.

A discount on the Sony E-mount version is also available.

