Sigma has announced the Sigma 15mm DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art, which is described as the world’s first F1.4 diagonal fisheye lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. With its 180° angle-of-view and bright F1.4 aperture, the lens is said to be one for those looking to capture expansive landscapes, star-filled skies, creative portraits and architecture.

The Sigma 15mm F1.4 lens has several special features for astrophotography like a built-in rear filter holder that allows for gel-type ND filters to be inserted, a lens heater retainers for preventing heat strips from slipping over the front of the lens, and a unique manual focus lock switch that disables the focus ring. This lens joins three other wide-angle F1.4 DG DN Art Sigma primes that are available for astrophotography in particular as well as variety of photographic genres.

The lens will be available to buy from 14 March 2024 for £1,859. It is compatible with L-Mount and Sony E-Mount.

Sigma 15mm DG DN Diagonal Fisheye Art Key Specifications (L-mount):

Lens construction: 21 elements in 15 groups (4 FLD, 3 SLD, 2 aspherical elements)

Photo credit: Tony Noel.

From Sigma:

A fisheye lens with outstanding optical quality

The 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye has an incredible 180° angle-of-view. By employing the latest manufacturing technologies and testing using SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system, the lens delivers outstanding quality across the whole frame.

Feature-packed design

The SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye | Art has a professional feature-set that makes it easier for photographers and film-makers to achieve the best possible results. Built into the barrel is an aperture ring, which can be set to Auto for aperture control on the camera. With a very precise action, the ring can also be de-clicked if preferred, or locked in place so that it’s not accidentally knocked out of the correct setting.

High-resolution images even when shooting at F1.4

The lens can precisely reproduce bright points of light across the whole frame, even when shooting wide open at F1.4. It is constructed using 21 glass elements in 15 groups. 4 FLD and 3 SLD low dispersion glass elements effectively reduce sagittal coma flare and other aberrations. This ensures that bright points of light remain pinsharp at all apertures across the entire frame, ideal for astrophotography.

Designed to minimise flare and ghosting

To prevent flare and ghosting the 15mm F1.4 was designed using state-of-the-art simulation technology. This resulted in a lens that is highly resistant to flare and ghosting, producing clear and sharp images in challenging lighting conditions.

Lens heater retainer

At the front of the barrel is a Lens Heater Retainer. This helps hold a heat strip in place, which are often used by astrophotographers when shooting in cold conditions to prevent condensation build-up on the front element.

Photo credit: Jack Fusco.

Rear filer holder

The lens features a rear filter holder that allows sheet-type filters to be attached. Soft type filters are preferred by astrophotographers as they make stars appear softer, larger and brighter. Other types of sheet-type filter can also be used. A unique front lens cap has been specially designed with these types of filters in mind. Two filter slots are provided to store pre-cut sheet-type filters, allowing them to be carried with the lens at all times. The cap features a secure lock mechanism to prevent it from falling off unintentionally.

MFL lock switch and AFL button

An MFL (manual focus lock) switch can be found on the sideof the lens barrel. This allows astrophotographers tocompletely disable the focus ring, which is useful once thelens has been set to infinity. This means that even if the ringis knocked the focus will not change. An AFL buttonis included on the lens barrel, which can be customised depending on the camera and system.

Photo credit: Tony Noel.

Detachable tripod socket

As this type of ultra-wide-aperture lens is by nature relatively heavy, attaching the camera to a tripod using the camera’s tripod thread can make the set-up front-heavy, putting the thread under stain and making the camera unstable. So, included with this lens is the TS-141 Tripod Socket, which ensures a more balanced set-up closer to the centre of gravity when mounted on a tripod.

Responsive HLA motor

The 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye is fitted with Sigma’s High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) motor, which delivers faster, smoother, quieter and more accurate focusing than a stepping motor. This is only the fourth Sigma lens to be designed with this technology, ensuring very responsive focusing in all shooting situations.

Photo credit: Photo credit: Michał Kałużny.

Expands the range of wide-angle F1.4 DG DN Art lenses

With the addition of the SIGMA 15mm F1.4 DG DN Diagonal Fisheye, photographers can now select from four incredible wide-angle F1.4 DG DN Art primes. Each lens can be used for a wide variety of photographic styles and all employ specialised features for astrophotography.

