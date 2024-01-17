Samsung and Apple both have a reputation for making the best smartphones for photography but Samsung has managed to keep a larger share of the global smartphone market for more than a decade. Until now, with Apple taking the top spot of world’s biggest phone maker from Samsung.

The BBC reported that according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), a fifth of phones shipped in 2023 were Apple phones. Following Samsung in second place – with 19.4% of the market share – were Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi, Oppo and Transsion.

A Research Director with the IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team Nabila Popal told the BBC that Apple was the only one in the top three to show positive growth ‘despite facing increased regulatory challenges and renewed competition from Huawei in China, its largest market.’

The IDC also said the smartphone market is entering a ‘very interesting time’, with several Android phones splintering the market and customers increasingly prioritising foldable phones and AI tools.

