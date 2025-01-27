Following on from our first student event with University of South Wales, we are delighted to announce our next Student Roadshow is taking place on Saturday 1st March 9am-5pm, in collaboration with University of Greenwich. For students and young and emerging photographers, this exciting event is a full day of learning from photography professionals, hands-on tutorials, photowalks and creativity with exhibitors from the photo-trade.

The Amateur Photographer Student Roadshows aim to bridge the gap between the media education sector and the photographic industry and engage with the next generation of visual creators.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the practical world of photography and video. A range of disciplines will be covered, from documentary and photojournalism to analogue, filmmaking, music and fashion. Whether you’re a budding photographer or simply passionate about visual storytelling, this event has something for everyone!

Doors will open 9:00am, with our introduction at 9:30am and the first talk starting at 10am.

Where?

University of Greenwich

10 Stockwell Street, Greenwich, London, SE10 9BD

Talks (Agenda to be confirmed)

Join us in the theatres between 9:30am-4pm for a lineup of top-tier speakers sharing their career insights, stories and techniques. The speaker line-up includes the likes of Anastasia Taylor-Lind, photojournalist and winner of the 2023 Canon Female Photojournalist Award. Plus, Fashion photographer and Canon ambassador Ian Hippolyte and the face behind Expired Film Club, Miles Myerscough-Harris.

Confirmed speakers:

Anastasia Taylor-Lind, photojournalist, winner of the 2023 Canon Female Photojournalist Award and Europe Jury Chair of this year’s World Press Photo. Instagram: @anastasiatl

Ian Hippolyte – Fashion photographer and Canon ambassador, who has shot for the likes of GQ, ITV and Sony Music. His most recent commercial work includes the shoots for Love Island, Big Brother and Ed Sheeran. Instagram: @ianhippo

Aneesa Dawoojee – documentary portrait photographer, and winner of Amateur Photographer’s prestigious Power of Photography award and the RPS Solo International Exhibition Award. Her latest work was recently exhibited at Saatchi Gallery, in the exhibition ‘Aneesa Dawoojee: March of the Hummingbirds’. Instagram: @aneesaimages

Dr. Denise Maxwell – multi genre photographer shooting sports, fashion and events. She has photographed the likes of Barack Obama and Usain Bolt, covered events such as the BAFTAs and Brit Awards and shot for clients including Uber, Google, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Instagram: @lensi_photography

Peter Dench – photographer, presenter, writer, author, educator, curator and Co-Director of Photo North Festival. Over 25 years’ experience in the advertising, editorial, corporate, portraiture fields of image making. Instagram: @denchphoto

Scarlet Page – Scarlet is a celebrated music photographer with a career spanning over 30 years. She has captured some of the most iconic moments in music history, from the energy of Glastonbury Festival to working with legendary acts like Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, The Rolling Stones, Robbie Williams, and rising stars such as The Last Dinner Party. She continues to be commissioned by all the major record labels and clients include Disney, BBC, Rough Trade, Universal Music Group and more. Instagram: @scarletpage

Miles Myerscough-Harris (aka Expired Film Club) – founder of Expired Film Club (2021), Miles started documenting his film photography journey on social media, which has grown to almost 3 million people. Miles works with sports teams, musicians and commercial brands around the world, capturing historic moments on rare cameras and film. Instagram: @expiredfilmclub

Foo Fighters Image: Scarlet Page

Hands-On Experiences – more information TBC

Explore our exhibitor space just outside the theatre to see some of the latest photography gear.

Head to the Studios for hands-on demos and a chance to try out the latest equipment with live models.

Join us for a photowalks around the Greenwich area with Fujifilm and Peter Dench.

Please bring your own camera and SD cards to use on the day. There are a limited number of cameras and lenses to try out on the day. Please bring your ID or Student ID card with you for the event.

Networking

Throughout the day there will be opportunities to network and connect with fellow students, speakers and industry professionals.

Tickets

Tickets are available for £5 for students, £15 for non-students. Booking is essential!

All students will receive a special goodie bag!

Key benefits of AP Student Roadshows:

Inspiring talks from leading award-winning photographers working a wide range of genres, offering valuable insights that can help students in developing their own career paths.

Portfolio reviews and career advice from professional bodies, to help students hone their work, get published/exhibited and or get jobs in photography

Hands on workshops where students can learn, from experts, technical and practical skills in lighting, posing and the general craft of professional image making

Opportunities to interact with brands directly and find out about the latest cameras and a broad range of equipment and accessories that they would otherwise struggle to get access to

