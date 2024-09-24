We’re delighted to announce our first-ever Student Roadshow in collaboration with the University of South Wales, in association with Canon. This exciting event is a full day of learning from photography professionals, hands-on tutorials and creativity with exhibitors such as Camera Centre.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the practical world of photography. A range of disciplines will be covered, from documentary and photojournalism to art, advertising, commercial and fashion. Whether you’re a budding photographer or simply passionate about visual storytelling, this event has something for everyone! Limited tickets are available. Book your free place now.

Student Roadshow: Programme of events

Doors will open 9:30am, with the first talk starting at 10am.

Talks

Join us in the theatre between 10am-4pm for a lineup of top-tier speakers sharing their insights, stories and techniques. The speaker line-up includes the likes of Anastasia Taylor-Lind, photojournalist and winner of the 2023 Canon Female Photojournalist Award. Plus, Fashion photographer and Canon ambassador Ian Hippolyte.

Confirmed speakers: Ian Hippolyte, Aneesa Dawoojee, Philip Lee Harvey, Anastasia Taylor-Lind and Denise Maxwell.

5K From the Frontline. Image: Anastasia Taylor-Lind

Hands-On Experiences

Explore our exhibitor space just outside the theatre to see some of the latest photography gear.

In the Photography Department Reception, you will find experts from Canon will be offering kit loans and interactive Q&A sessions with the speakers.

Head to The Cove Photo Studio for hands-on demos and a chance to try out the latest equipment with live models.

The Classroom space is where your creative journey meets expert feedback. Get your portfolio reviewed by Ffotogallery’s Siân Addicot (Director) and Bob Gelsthorpe (Creative Producer) and check out some exhibitions.

Image: Philip Lee Harvey

Post-Event Networking

End the day with drinks and networking at the SU Bar from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Connect with fellow students, speakers, and industry professionals in a relaxed setting.

The event is totally free, but booking is essential – especially if you want to join the talks or portfolio reviews! Book now.

Where?

University of South Wales

Atrium, 86-88 Adam Street, Cardiff, CF24 2FN

Further reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.