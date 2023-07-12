Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘Oppenheimer’, which follows the theoretical physicist who oversaw the development of first atomic bomb during World War II, was shot on large format film stock on IMAX and Panavision 65mm film cameras. These are among the highest resolution film cameras that exist.

Nolan told Associated Press that regarding his choice of film, ‘The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled. The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.’

Credit: Universal Pictures.

For Nolan, the best way to see the film in theaters is the IMAX 70mm film presentations. These are also among the rarest, currently set for 25 locations in North America including the AMC Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, the AMC Lincoln Square in New York, the Cinemark Dallas, the Regal King of Prussia near Philadelphia and the AutoNation IMAX in Fort Lauderdale.

The IMAX film resolution is almost 10 times more than a 35mm projector, with each frame having 18,000 pixels of resolution. In comparison, a home HD screen has 1,920 pixels. Nolan said, ‘We put a lot of effort into shooting the film in a way that we can get it out on these large format screens. It really is just a great way of giving people an experience that they can’t possibly get in the home.’

Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’. Credit: Universal Pictures.

‘Oppenheimer’, which stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Florence Pugh comes out 21 July. It comes out the same day as another highly anticipated film, Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, with people wondering which they’ll see first on social media, commenting on the films’ starkly different visual styles.

