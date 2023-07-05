Lomography has released the LomoChrome Colour ’92 ISO 400 film which is available in 35 mm. This regular color negative film is designed for film photographers who want to capture everyday life with a hint of ’90s nostalgia
The LomoChrome Colour ’92 ISO 400 film is said to be suitable for use in all lighting conditions and that its colour palette, which is said to feature blue hues, vibrant reds and pastel undertones, ‘works in harmony with the film’s rich grain structure for a burst of retro charm and classic analogue character’.
This new film is now available to buy on Lomography’s website for $12.90 / £11.90 per roll. Lomography plans to eventually make the film available in 120 and 110 formats as well.
LomoChrome Colour ’92 ISO 400 film specifications:
- Film Type: Colour Negative
- ISO: 400
- Format: 35 mm, soon 120 and 110
- Processing: C-41
- Exposures per roll: 36
See more sample photos taken with the LomoChrome Colour ’92 ISO 400 film here:
