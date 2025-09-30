Amazon Prime Day is coming, with dates confirmed as 7-8th October, which isn’t far away. You know the drill, several times a year, Amazon offers a range of deals and offers on a whole range of products, from cameras, to phones, to laptops, and more. The October 2025 event is running over 2 days. If there’s something you’re interested in, then now is a good time to check the price, to see if the offer available during Amazon Prime Day is better, and fingers crossed you’ll get a bargain.

Amazon Prime Deals will begin on 7 October in the US, UK, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico. If you can’t wait for Amazon Prime days – then check out our deals page where we post daily deals on top brand cameras.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

7-8th October, it starts from midnight on the 7th (00.01am), and ends at midnight on the 8th (23:59pm). After this prices go back to normal, although Amazon do of course take part in Black Friday, in November, so you won’t have to wait too long if you don’t find what you’re looking for.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the offers?

Yes, you do… however, if you just want to get these offers, then Amazon offer a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, so you can get the offers, then cancel before the 30-day trial is up. Of course, Amazon are hoping you’ll forget, and then continue paying them a monthly (or yearly) fee. So make sure you put a reminder in your calendar to cancel your membership. Check our this page for all the Amazon Prime Day deals.

Think before you buy

If you’re not sure about something being a great deal, as Martin Lewis would say “Before spending, ask yourself, do I need it? Can I afford it? If the answer is no to any of those, DON’T buy it.” They suggest that if you were going to buy it, and it’s on offer, then you’ve saved money, but if you weren’t going to buy it, then you’re not really saving money. For more financial advice, have a look at MoneySavingExpert.com.

*We earn commission from links used in this article, however, it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, offers may expire or change. Amazon is a marketplace, so always check the retailer before purchase.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.