In a market that churns out new cameras faster than you can swap lenses, the Nikon Z7II may sound like old news. But five years since its release in 2020, the Z7II is still very much relevant for photographers seeking one of the best high-res full frame Nikon mirrorless cameras.

In fact, I grew so attached to mine that I even named her. Manon has accompanied me on my travels, portrait and product photography projects and editorial work for two years now, and I keep coming back to the same conclusion: the Z7II may not be the flashiest mirrorless anymore, but it is still one that firmly holds its ground.

After careful research, I bought my Nikon Z7II from a second-hand retailer online, accompanied by a Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8S lens that I use for most of my portrait and product work and a 35mm f/1.8S lens that I love to use for travel and the occasional landscape, and of course, environmental portraits. So, paired with a native fast lens, let’s talk about image quality, because the 45.7MP full-frame sensor produces some incredibly sharp and detailed images and outstanding dynamic range even in today’s world of stacked sensors. That said, full sized RAW files are huge, but are just as well rich in colour and allow me to pull back details from shadows when needed.

Image credit: Aliz Kovacs-Zoldi

Nikon’s mirrorless ergonomics have received some mixed reviews, just think about the retro Nikon Zf or Nikon Zfc with virtually no handgrip, however, with the Z7II I think Nikon nailed ergonomics. The grip is comfortable and secure to hold, the dials are tactile, and the menu is sensible, especially if you have been in the Nikon ecosystem before. My only gripe is the articulation of the touch screen; if I ever upgrade, it will be for that. I realise now that I tend to contort myself into the most ridiculous angles as I take pictures and that’s partly because of looking for a nice angle and partly the fault of having a screen that only tilts up and down, and even when it does shooting a high angle it won’t go all the way to 90°.

Image credit: Aliz Kovacs-Zoldi

While you can find cameras with faster autofocus and AI subject detection, not to mention 120fps burst mode – if that’s what you are into – the Z7II is a photographer’s camera that represents great value for someone who prioritises resolution and classic handling over the latest tech novelty. The Z7II is definitely not outdated. So for me, Manon remains a faithful sidekick in my creative endeavours for the foreseeable future.

Related reading:

The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of Amateur Photographer magazine or Kelsey Media Limited. If you have an opinion you’d like to share on this topic, or any other photography related subject, email: ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.