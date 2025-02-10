If you’ve been waiting for full-frame camera prices to drop, then now could be a great time to buy, as the Panasonic Lumix S5 is now available for under £900 from Amazon UK, with a 50mm F1.8 prime lens – it’s even less if you buy it body only. Although you’ll have to be quick, as the Panasonic Lumix S5 has been replaced by the S5D, a slight update. If you’re in the US, then unfortunately this deal isn’t available, however you can get the camera body only for $997.

Panasonic Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 Lens Front. Photo Angela Nicholson

Panasonic Lumix S5 at a glance:

24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

2.36-million-dot EVF, 0.74x magnification

3in, 1,840k-dot Vari-angle touchscreen

7fps continuous shooting (5fps in AFC)

Dual card slots

4K 60/50p 4:2:0 10-bit, 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit video

Splash/dust resistant

In our review of the Panasonic Lumix S5, we said ‘There’s a great deal to like about the S5 as a stills camera. Image quality, particularly the level of fine detail recorded in raw files at high ISO is outstanding. This is backed up by an easy-to-use high-resolution mode and a quite brilliant 20-60mm kit lens that lets you squeeze more in the frame than most kit zooms.’

Have a look at our review of the Panasonic Lumix 50mm F1.8 lens, to find out how this lens performs. Here’s what we said in our review: “The traditional nifty fifty is small and light with a large aperture that enables high shutter speeds in low light and blurred backgrounds to isolate your subject. It’s an optic that can be used for just about any genre of photography and it’s a stalwart in your camera bag.”

