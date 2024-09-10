The best iPhone for photographers is very likely to be the most recent one, but, there is good reason to take a look at others in Apple’s range, including the different sizes, the different budget options and even older ones, which can be picked up at a much more reasonable price.

Like many manufacturers, Apple has a yearly release cycle, with a new swathe of iPhones generally announced every September, and released shortly afterwards.

At the time of writing, the most recent top-of-the-line iPhone you can buy is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max has also now been announced, and will be available to buy shortly.

Pretty much all of these iPhones have made it onto our list of the best smartphones for photographers, competing extremely well against their Android counterparts. However, if you’re not sure which iPhone you might want to consider buying, then you’ve come to the right place.

As you likely already know, iPhones are not cheap. However, if you’re prepared to sacrifice some specs, such as a telephoto lens, or, you’re happy to pick up an iPhone second hand, or renewed, then you can get some much better deals.

In this round-up, we’ll be taking a closer look at how the specs shape up.

Our Quick list of the best iPhones for photography:

Best iPhone for zoom – iPhone 15 Pro Max – buy now

– iPhone 15 Pro Max – buy now Best iPhone with a small screen – iPhone 15 Pro – buy now

– iPhone 15 Pro – buy now Best value flagship iPhone – iPhone 14 Pro/Max – buy now

– iPhone 14 Pro/Max – buy now First iPhone with macro – iPhone 13 Pro – buy now

– iPhone 13 Pro – buy now Best iPhone under $250/£250 – iPhone 12 (renewed) – buy now

– iPhone 12 (renewed) – buy now Best cheap iPhone – iPhone 11 (renewed) – buy now

Now on to the detail:

Best for zoom – iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max in Natural Titanium. Picture credit: Amy Davies

Amateur Photographer verdict With excellent cameras, and the benefit of three optical lenses and several other digital options in between, it’s a great all-rounder Pros 5x zoom lens

Great screen

48MP main sensor/24MP output Cons Screen a little big for some

Similar to iPhone 14 Pro

This is currently the best iPhone you can buy for photography – but we expect that something from the iPhone 16 series will overtake it very soon.

It boasts a triple lens set-up, with one 48MP sensor and two 12MP sensors. The main lens outputs images at 24MP, and as I found in my review, it delivers nicely detailed results with good colours, exposure and dynamic range.

That said, I also felt it was a fairly gentle upgrade over its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but brought with it some useful functionality. That includes the ability to automatically recognise a portrait subject, and an option to access different simulated focal lengths quickly via the native camera app.

Other useful specs include 4K video recording, a Super Retina display with Ceramic shield, and a 29-hour battery life. This was also the first time that Apple used the universal USB-C charging port, rather than its proprietary lightning option.

Expect prices for the iPhone 15 Pro Max to drop a little once the iPhone 16 Pro series goes on sale, and you can also pick up some good deals second hand too.

Read our full iPhone 15 Pro Max review

Best iPhone with small screen – iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro uses a titanium chassis and a glass back. Picture credit: Amy Davies

Amateur Photographer verdict If you don’t want a large screen, but still want an excellent camera, then this is the one to go for. Pros 3x lens system

48MP main lens, 24MP default output

USB-C charging Cons 3x lens instead of 5x

Gentle upgrade compared to predecessor

If you don’t want a large-screen iPhone, but still want high image quality, then your best choice right now is the iPhone 15 Pro.

It has a 6.1” screen, compared to the 6.7” of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, so it fits far more easily into your hand – and your pocket.

Much of the camera specification between the two is the same, however you will trade a 5x lens for a 3x lens. That’s not necessarily a negative however, as a 3x lens often makes a lot more sense in many shooting situations.

Otherwise, things like the automatic portrait recognition, 4K video, Portrait mode, Night mode and automatic macro are exactly the same.

That means that in my review I found it to produce excellent results in a wide range of scenarios, with particularly good images for portraits. That said, as with the 15 Pro Max, I found that the 15 Pro was a relatively light refresh compared with the 14 Pro, so you could potentially save even more money by stepping back another generation.

Read our full iPhone 15 Pro review

Best value flagship iPhone – iPhone 14 Pro/Max

iPhone 14 Pro. Credit: Amy Davies.

Amateur Photographer verdict A solid all-rounder, if you don’t need the very latest in iPhone technology then this is a good choice with a well-performing set of lenses. Pros 3 x lens system

48MP main sensor

Super Retina display Cons Missing some software features that the iPhone 15 Pro/Max has

3x zoom somewhat limited

The previous generation of iPhone is a good shout for anybody who wants to save some cash by not getting the absolute latest model.

Unlike with the iPhone 15 Pro series, both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro have exactly the same camera system. So, the choice is yours whether you want a larger or smaller screen.

The image quality from the iPhone 14 Pro is very good. And, as I found when I compared it against the iPhone 15 Pro, there’s not a world of difference between the newer and older model. What you lose out on if you opt for the older model is some software tweaks – such as the output resolution from the sensor being 12MP for the 14 Pro, rather than 24MP for the 15 Pro.

You also won’t have things like automatic portrait recognition, or the ability to shoot at 1.2x and 1.5x quickly within the app.

Otherwise, however, you get a range of useful settings, including a Portrait mode, automatic night and macro functions and 4K video recording. You will be restricted to a 3x zoom lens, rather than 5x for the newer 15 Pro Max, but, 3x is usually more than you need for most scenarios anyway – so that may not be a deal breaker.

Read our full iPhone 14 Pro review

First iPhone with macro – iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 Pro / Max in green. Photo JW

Amateur Photographer verdict It could be worth stepping back two or more generations if you want a “Pro” iPhone at a good price, while still getting hold of good image quality. Pros 3x lens system

Good price, especially second hand Cons All low-resolution (12MP) sensors

Not a big upgrade from the 12 Pro

The 2021 iPhone 13 Pro might be a few generations old now, but that just means you can pick it up for a great price on the second-hand market in particular, either renewed or used, it’s likely to set you back $400-500 / £400-500.

Building on the success of the 12 Pro that came before it, we have a triple-lens setup offering 1x, ultrawide and 3x telephoto. All three of the sensors are 12MP, which is fairly low resolution by modern standards, with the newer iPhone models having a 48MP main sensor.

Still, if your main concern is sharing your images online, or only viewing them on your phone, it’s easy to argue that you don’t need all those extra pixels and can save yourself a small fortune by opting to buy an older model.

As with the newer models, you’ve got a good range of shooting modes here, including Portrait and an automatic Night mode. This was also the first time that the iPhone had a macro mode, and it was very impressive at the time. While it may be a little bettered now – particularly by non iPhone models – it still produces very serviceable close-ups.

Our review also found that the iPhone 13 Pro produced great shots in lots of other different shooting scenarios, with natural colours and a good degree of detail. The image quality isn’t quite on a par with the newer 14 or 15 Pro models, but if you want a good solid all-rounder without having to pay latest model premium prices, then it’s a great option.

The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max both have the same camera system, but the choice is yours as to whether you want the smaller phone, or the bigger Max version.

Read our full iPhone 13 Pro review

Best iPhone under $250/£250 – iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 rear cameras. Photo Joshua Waller

Amateur Photographer verdict The iPhone 12 takes some great photos, and shows you don’t need the latest and greatest to get good results. Pros Great camera system

Still looks like a premium phone

Still gets the latest updates Cons 64GB storage option a little small

No telephoto camera

The iPhone 12 as the entry-level mode in the range of phones at the time, has a dual camera setup on the back, with only the Pro models having a triple camera setup. If you wanted a zoom lens, then you’ll need to look at the Pros, but if you can live without it, you’ll save some serious money.

Never-the-less, the iPhone 12 offers a nice camera setup, with an ultra-wide and a wide main camera. Both with 12MP sensors, and a bright f/1.6 aperture on the main camera, as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). This means low-light and night photography is going to be better than the 11. The screen is also improved on the 12, over the 11.

The iPhone 12 series introduced Apple users to a new protective “Sapphire” anti-scratch glass, as well as the more modern angled edges and frame, rather than the curved design on the 11 series.

Unfortunately, the battery rating for the 12 has actually been reduced since the 11, so battery life may be shorter than ideal, and this is particularly important when buying used or renewed. You should always check the battery health of any iPhone you’re buying used. JW.

Read our full iPhone 12 review

Best cheap iPhone – iPhone 11 (renewed / used)

iPhone 11 cameras close up. Photo Jeremy Waller

Amateur Photographer verdict For those on a tight budget, the iPhone 11 gives good results, as well as entry into the Apple eco-system Pros Great value for money

Dual camera system

Has night mode Cons No telephoto camera

Screen not as bright

Apple don’t really offer a budget iPhone these days, and the SE versions can feel a little bit limited, so for many people, the best way to get a budget phone is to look at the second-hand, used and renewed market. iPhones tend to hold their value more than phones from other brands, so to get a truly cheap iPhone, we’ve had to go all the way back to the iPhone 11.

However, even though the iPhone 11 is from 2019, it still gets the latest OS updates, and can take some great looking photos with it’s dual-camera setup. The rear cameras offer a 12MP sensor each, and the main camera has an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It’s also got a 12MP selfie camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

As a budget phone, available for not much money, it’s surprisingly how well this phone performs, with 4K 60p video available from the front (selfie) camera as well as the rear cameras. It’s not until the iPhone 16 series when iPhone start to offer a faster 4K frame rate of 120fps!

As with other second-hand and renewed iPhones, it’s important to check the battery health, and to make sure all the functions on the phone work properly, but as long as you buy from a reputable seller, then you shouldn’t have any problems. JW.

Read our full iPhone 11 review

How we test Apple iPhones We review Apple iPhone smartphones from the perspective of choosing a smartphone for its photography and camera performance, so we test every iPhone by looking at what it offers in terms of the cameras, and what features are included for photography and video, as well as how it performs in real world use in a variety of different shooting situations. We test each camera on the phone, whether that’s the ultra-wide angle, the main camera, telephoto camera(s) if available, and selfie camera, and use the phone for photography in a range of lighting conditions, including low-light, where camera phones can struggle. We also look at specialist shooting modes on offer, whether that’s the portrait modes, macro or AI features, as well as look at how good the overall phone is, in terms of battery life, screen, build quality and value for money.

If you’re not sure if iPhones are right for you, have a look at the best phones for photography, or for budget options check out our best budget phone recommendations. Not sure whether to go for Android or iPhone, we’ve got a guide here.

