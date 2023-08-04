Smartphones might have sounded the death knell for compact cameras, but they can also advance the creativity and quality of ‘proper’ photography. Here are 10 ways smartphones can help your photography, including our recommendations for photo apps.

Here you’ll find a spread of handy ways to use photo apps to aid your picture taking, many of which help plan shots, as well as improve technique. Of course, there are tons of these apps, and many features occur across titles – particularly the case of the excellent PhotoPills. Take a look a see what works for you.

But just two words of caution before you do: first, if you’re relying on apps on location, invest in a battery charger for your phone so you don’t lose access to the information or features you need. They’re cheap and invaluable. Second, don’t let apps rule your life. Mistakes and improvisation are part of photography, so take what’s good, but don’t let it hold you back.

For extra support, especially for long exposures, have a look at our guide to the best phone tripods.

10 ways smartphones can help your photography

1. Go long and calculate exposure time

Shooting long exposures should be about more than hit and hope. That goes for composition, where the technique needs to offer the right mood to the scene or subject. And it goes for exposure, too. Over or underexposed shots simply won’t have the same quality, often losing fidelity through editing and showing up unsightly noise. Cameras also struggle to accurately meter through very strong filters, so it’s up to you to do the sums.

There are lots of apps that offer a simple exposure calculator, and all modern phones have a timer as part of their clock settings including the ubiquitous PhotoPills, but Lee Filters’ free dedicated app for its range (Lee Filters Stopper Exposure) is a really pleasing solution for Android and iOS. With selectable 6, 10 and 15 stop settings, graphical shutter speed dials convert the unfiltered setting into the time you need. If you want options other than 6, 10 and 15 stops, also try the LECalculator app, too.

Both apps have timers, which can be paused, and that’s really useful when working in Bulb mode. So say you’re shooting water and a boat enters the frame, you can pause the timer, cover the lens with a black card, then start up again to get a better image. Shame it doesn’t remind you to close the eyepiece on your DSLR!

Get the app on the Apple Store or on Google Play.

2. Long exposures on your phone

A 30 exposure of Bournemouth seafront, taken by steadying the phone up against the legs of the pier. ProCam is a superb app for phone-based motion blur photography. Photo credit: Kinglsey Singleton.

Away from calculating long exposure times for your DSLR or mirrorless camera, there are plenty of apps that let you shoot slow shutter speed images on your phone. My personal favourite is ProCam, which is superb fun. Aside from a wealth of other features, it has dedicated modes for motion blur, light trails, and low light, with selectable shutter speeds, and it’s smart enough to seldom overexpose. With a timer and anti-shake mode you can avoid camera shake, too. It also shoots Raws, so there’s loads of enjoy and keep the quality up.

Get the app on the Apple Store.

3. Get a better view

TPE is one of the premier planning apps for landscape photography, and has several features that work offline if you’re out of signal.

Great landscapes are often the product of precise planning, and while apps like The Photographer’s Ephemeris can take this almost to a fault, in my option at least, they do offer the kind of topographical and sunrise/sunset information that means at least you shouldn’t end up in the wrong valley at sunset. Detecting your location via GPS, or letting you place navigational pins on a map to plan in advance, TPE lets you read how the light and shadow will fall depending on your position and, with secondary pins, your subject, too.

Celestial information about the height of the sun and moon in the sky is also useful, especially if you want to place them in context with an earthly subject. TPE also has an optional add-on in the form of Skyfire, a subscription service that rates the likelihood and intensity of a good sunrise or sunset at around £29.99 a year.

However, one thing I’ve found about using apps like this is not to let them rule your life. It’s easy to think that a shot you have in mind might not be perfect, because the sun isn’t in exactly the right spot, but the joy of landscaping is just as much about being out there and discovering new places.

Get the app on the Apple Store.

4. Aide memoirs with location information

Accurate down to 3m, What3Words can help you remember good views – as well as get out of trouble.

Sadly, when opportunity arises, you might not always have your camera with you. When it happens, if you’re like me you’ll often be found cursing the gods of photography. But interesting views, subjects or a great background for a portrait, don’t always disappear. All you need to do is log them and find them again. Though with mushrooms, you might need to be quick.

Pins can be added in lots of mapping apps, or screenshots taken, but I also like using the What3Words app combined with a phone shot and an audio or text note, logging why I was moved to stop in the first place. What3Words divides the world into 3m squares, giving each a unique three-word combination, so it’s highly accurate – and especially useful for shooting positions in rural spaces with few other markers. It’s also endorsed by lots of emergency services, so a handy one if you get into trouble!

For general notetaking, apps like One Note (free), are also great for logging ideas, settings and will sync with your camera to send images right there.

Get the app on the Apple Store or on Google Play.

5. Pick the best lens

Similar to planning depth-of-field, apps like Camera Lens Simulator on Android, let you plan the best lenses for a project without swinging your camera around. So if, like me you’re constantly surprised by how wide 14mm actually is, or commonly stop at a view, get your camera out and decide it wasn’t worth, then take a look. Obviously, this is also an advantage if using primes on location, and when working in situations where water and dust are around as in both cases it avoids unnecessary changes.

A neat little app for Android, Camera Lens Simulator, mimics angle of view so you can plot which lens to use.

Pick sensor size and focal length parameters, and the phone’s camera will be cropped to mimic the look, which you can swipe to change if you want to go a little wider or longer. It’s not always perfectly accurate, but it gives a decent guide. You can also compare two lenses side by side, and it comes with a DoF calculator, too.

Get the app on the Apple Store or on Google Play.

6. Get better flash

With camera screens providing immediate feedback on exposure, and Raw files plenty of latitude to correct mistakes, some would say the age of the flash metre is over. Not a bit of it in my opinion. Accurate metering is vital for flash, especially when trying to balance it with natural light, or get ultra-consistent results in the studio.

Lumu combines an easy-to-use app with a small globe dongle to measure flash output.

A traditional flash meter is great if you have one, but Lumu with its dedicated app and dongle is pretty affordable at around £200, convenient, and a good backup. The globe accessory plugs into your iPhone’s Lightning port, and measures not only flash, but available light and colour temperature, too – the latter being really useful when shooting portraits in tricky illumination.

Get the app on the Apple Store.

Metering flash improves accuracy and stops you from chimping. Here the flash was metered at f/2.2, ISO 64.

7. Use a smartphone to Measure light and temperature

If, like many photographers, you suffer the anachronistic desire to occasionally shoot film you’ll be thankful of a general light meter app – especial if a built-in model is missing from your camera, inaccurate, or broken (like my haunted 1960s era Zenith).

If you’re using a vintage film camera without its own meter, get an app.

There are lots of apps out there offering light meter functions, and one of my favourites is Pocket Light Meter, which reads reflected light using the phone’s camera. Nicely designed and simple to use, it can work in a wide or spot fashion, giving you the missing third of your ideal exposure triangle. It measures colour temperature, too, again is very useful in challenging conditions like woods or areas with mixed artificial lighting, if you don’t want to or can’t make a manual reading with the camera.

Get the app on the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Apps that can take a white balance reading as well as prescribe exposure can sometimes be useful in situations with strong colour casts.

8. The sky’s the limits

If you want to start shooting landscapes with a drone, then one of the best apps is good old Google Earth, letting you recon potential subjects with ease – and discover interesting shapes and patterns that you hadn’t realised were there.

Drone Assist isn’t much short of a genuine requirement if you want to remain drone-legal.

But with ever increasing vigilance and drone regulations to hurdle, perhaps the most vital app is Drone Assist, which provides a tremendous amount of detail in terms of where you can and can’t fly. As well as the obvious examples of airports and government facilities, risky spots like power lines, schools and other areas of concern are clearly identified. It’s also a vital aspect of pre-flight check if your aerial insurer comes calling.

Finding good aerial subjects and staying safe can both be aided by apps.

Get the app on the Apple Store and on Google Play.

9. Light up your life

Though your phone’s built-in torch is dead useful for all sorts of things, photographic lighting included, as a small emitter its output is harsh. Sometimes better is your phone’s screen, which with modern models ever increasing size, means ever softer light thanks to their relative spread versus the subject.

jLight on iOS is a very simple solution to lighting – but there are lots more options out there.

If I’m making a still life, lighting a product, or I need a little extra glow for a close up low-light portrait, albeit at high ISO, I’ll often open a simple app like jLight, which lets you set the colour and intensity of the screen. It’s a bit like having a 6in light panel with a diffuser on it. For the former, combined with a long exposure, passing the phone over the subject can give nice wraparound, softbox style lighting. Of course, there’s nothing to stop you using the screen in-shot for light trail effects, too. On Android, Color Flashlight, is a great option.

Think of your phone screen as a light panel and it makes all sorts of close-up lighting tasks easier.

Get the app on the Apple Store and on Google Play.

10. Find your depth

Unless you’re a Nobel Prize winning mathematician, you may not be able to immediately work out the depth-of-field created by a certain lens on a certain camera format, at a certain aperture, with the subject at a certain distance… That’s where a simple depth-of-field calculator comes in. PhotoPills has one, but there are lots of others out there, including the free Digital DoF, which I use often in planning and on location.

Digital DoF, isn’t the prettiest, but it quickly generates an idea of acceptable sharpness based on your input factors.

Knowing the zone of focus is especially useful for product photography and getting maximum sharpness in landscapes, but most of all working out if you have the required sharpness in a group shot while still getting a nice, blurred backdrop. Note to self, you can’t use your 50mm f/1.2 wide open for groups unless you’re about 3m away!

Group shots with staggered subjects can trip you up if everyone’s not in focus, so a simple DoF calculator makes a lot of sense.

Get the app on the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Whether you’re planning to go out and shoot or looking to improve your technique, using any or all these tips will definitely upgrade your smartphone photography without breaking the bank.

Related articles:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.