Amateur Photographer verdictThe Vanguard VEO Metro B25L looks good and will hold a useful amount of camera kit. It’s packed full of useful pockets and features and is really nicely made, too.
- Sensibly sized
- Vast array of useful pockets
- Good protection for your camera kit
- Comfortable to carry
- Can’t really think of anything
The Vanguard VEO Metro B25L is a medium-sized camera backpack with smart-looking ‘urban’ styling. It’s essentially a three-section design, with most of the main compartment given over to carrying your kit. There’s also a small section for personal items at the top, and a separate pocket on the back for a laptop and/or tablet. NOTE: at the time of writing, this bag does not appear to be available in the USA.
Vanguard VEO Metro B25L at a glance:
- £185
- Holds camera and 4 lenses
- Compartment for 16-in laptop
- Top, side, and rear access
- 305 x 225 x 465mm (external)
- 1.9kg weight
- vanguardworld.co.uk
In terms of capacity, this bag will hold a mirrorless camera plus four or five lenses, with the largest lens you’re likely to fit being a 70-200mm f/2.8 or 100-400m telezoom. I filled it up with my Sony Alpha A7R V with Sony 24-105mm f/4 zoom attached, plus 16-35mm f/4, Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3, Zeiss Batis 40mm f/2 and 135mm f/2.8 lenses. However, it’s worth noting that the bag isn’t deep enough to hold a camera with a vertical grip attached.
All your precious kit is well-protected, thanks to an internal metal frame that provides structure to the bag. It’s complemented by generous padding all around the camera section and a soft inner lining. Plenty of moveable dividers are included to organise the space for your own needs.
Vanguard VEO Metro B25L key features:
- Choice of colours: The bag is available in a choice of burgundy, beige, black or cream
- Rain cover included: The supplied rain cover fits snugly to protect all the openings and folds away neatly into its own sewn-in pocket
- Laptop /tablet pocket: A separate rear pocket has space for one 13in and one 16in device – laptop, tablet, or portable monitor
- Useful side pockets: Expanding pockets on either side will hold a water bottle or tripod, etc
You get useful pockets absolutely everywhere, including a concealed passport pocket at the back, a fold-out smartphone pouch on one shoulder strap, and a spectacularly well-hidden AirTag holder (I’m not going to say where it is!). There’s even a pocket specifically designed for holding a powerbank, complete with a cable pass-though to the outside of the bag for charging your phone or camera on-the-go.
Indeed wherever you look, you’ll find clever little design details. There’s a sturdy loop on one shoulder strap for a camera clip, and an attachment point on the back for an LED light, for extra visibility at night. You can also carry a jacket externally via a supplied pair of straps. Click through the gallery below to see more.
Along with a comfortable carry handle on top, there’s one at the base to aid grabbing the bag from a luggage rack or locker. An elasticated strap on the back can be used to slide the bag over the handle of wheeled luggage for easier transport.
Fully laden the bag can get pretty heavy – I measured 13kg on my scales. But it’s still surprisingly comfortable to carry, thanks to the generously padded shoulder straps, waist belt, and back panel. It’s just a question of getting the harness adjusted to suit your body size. The belt can also be tucked away for easier handling on trains and planes.
If you like the look of the VEO Metro B25L but would prefer something a bit bigger, take a look at the VEO Metro B30L. It has all the same features as its smaller sibling, but it’s 2cm wider and 3.5cm taller. This allows a larger camera compartment for carrying more kit, yet it still fits within many airline carry-on size limits.
Vanguard VEO Metro B25L: Our Verdict
I’m not necessarily a huge fan of backpacks, but the Vanguard VEO Metro B25L has me won over. It looks good, it’s comfortable, and it’ll hold a sensible amount of kit. I can’t really think of anything wrong with it.
