The Vanguard VEO Metro B25L is a medium-sized camera backpack with smart-looking ‘urban’ styling. It’s essentially a three-section design, with most of the main compartment given over to carrying your kit. There’s also a small section for personal items at the top, and a separate pocket on the back for a laptop and/or tablet. NOTE: at the time of writing, this bag does not appear to be available in the USA.

Vanguard VEO Metro B25L at a glance:

£185

Holds camera and 4 lenses

Compartment for 16-in laptop

Top, side, and rear access

305 x 225 x 465mm (external)

1.9kg weight

vanguardworld.co.uk

In terms of capacity, this bag will hold a mirrorless camera plus four or five lenses, with the largest lens you’re likely to fit being a 70-200mm f/2.8 or 100-400m telezoom. I filled it up with my Sony Alpha A7R V with Sony 24-105mm f/4 zoom attached, plus 16-35mm f/4, Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3, Zeiss Batis 40mm f/2 and 135mm f/2.8 lenses. However, it’s worth noting that the bag isn’t deep enough to hold a camera with a vertical grip attached.

All your precious kit is well-protected, thanks to an internal metal frame that provides structure to the bag. It’s complemented by generous padding all around the camera section and a soft inner lining. Plenty of moveable dividers are included to organise the space for your own needs.

The bag will hold a high-end full-frame camera and four or five lenses. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Vanguard VEO Metro B25L key features:

Choice of colours : The bag is available in a choice of burgundy, beige, black or cream

: The bag is available in a choice of burgundy, beige, black or cream Rain cover included: The supplied rain cover fits snugly to protect all the openings and folds away neatly into its own sewn-in pocket

The supplied rain cover fits snugly to protect all the openings and folds away neatly into its own sewn-in pocket Laptop /tablet pocket: A separate rear pocket has space for one 13in and one 16in device – laptop, tablet, or portable monitor

A separate rear pocket has space for one 13in and one 16in device – laptop, tablet, or portable monitor Useful side pockets: Expanding pockets on either side will hold a water bottle or tripod, etc

Expanding side pockets will hold a tripod and water bottle. Image credit: Andy Westlake

You get useful pockets absolutely everywhere, including a concealed passport pocket at the back, a fold-out smartphone pouch on one shoulder strap, and a spectacularly well-hidden AirTag holder (I’m not going to say where it is!). There’s even a pocket specifically designed for holding a powerbank, complete with a cable pass-though to the outside of the bag for charging your phone or camera on-the-go.

Indeed wherever you look, you’ll find clever little design details. There’s a sturdy loop on one shoulder strap for a camera clip, and an attachment point on the back for an LED light, for extra visibility at night. You can also carry a jacket externally via a supplied pair of straps. Click through the gallery below to see more.

The harness and back are mesh-covered to stop you getting too sweaty. Image credit: Andy Westlake There’s a comfortable carry handle on top. Image credit: Andy Westlake Here’s the laptop pocket with a 13-in MacBook Pro and 16in portable monitor. Image credit: Andy Westlake A side opening gives quick access to your camera. Image credit: Andy Westlake The top compartment is good for carrying personal items. Image credit: Andy Westlake There’s a powerbank pocket with a cable pass-through to the outside. Image credit: Andy Westlake You can get at the contents of the top section from the back. Image credit: Andy Westlake The main back flap has pockets for pens and your favourite magazine. Image credit: Andy Westlake There’s a fold-out pocket for your phone. Image credit: Andy Westlake A secure zipped passport/document pocket is hidden under the luggage strap Side straps can hold a tripod, or help keep the back securely closed when travelling. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Along with a comfortable carry handle on top, there’s one at the base to aid grabbing the bag from a luggage rack or locker. An elasticated strap on the back can be used to slide the bag over the handle of wheeled luggage for easier transport.

Fully laden the bag can get pretty heavy – I measured 13kg on my scales. But it’s still surprisingly comfortable to carry, thanks to the generously padded shoulder straps, waist belt, and back panel. It’s just a question of getting the harness adjusted to suit your body size. The belt can also be tucked away for easier handling on trains and planes.

With its well-padded harness, the bag is very comfortable to carry. Image credit: Andy Westlake

If you like the look of the VEO Metro B25L but would prefer something a bit bigger, take a look at the VEO Metro B30L. It has all the same features as its smaller sibling, but it’s 2cm wider and 3.5cm taller. This allows a larger camera compartment for carrying more kit, yet it still fits within many airline carry-on size limits.

Vanguard VEO Metro B25L: Our Verdict

I’m not necessarily a huge fan of backpacks, but the Vanguard VEO Metro B25L has me won over. It looks good, it’s comfortable, and it’ll hold a sensible amount of kit. I can’t really think of anything wrong with it.

