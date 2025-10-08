Amateur Photographer verdict The Tenba BYOB 10 is perfect for when you want to turn an everyday bag into a camera bag, with a good level of protection. It’s well made and surprisingly capacious, and can work on its own if needed. Pros Well padded all round

Plenty of dividers makes best use of space

Lots of pockets

Removable shoulder strap Cons Not especially stylish when used standalone

Full-frame users may do better with next size up

The Tenba BYOB 10 is a simple protective case for camera kit that’s designed to be used inside another bag. Measuring 27 x 20 x 11cm externally, it will hold a camera body with 2-4 lenses and accessories. So if you have a favourite messenger-style bag that you’d like to use for carrying your camera, this could be ideal.

Tenba BYOB 10 at a glance:

$55.95 / £38

Holds a camera and 2-4 lenses

27 x 20 x 11 cm external

25 x 19 x 10 cm internal

Weighs 360g

Available in black or blue

tenba.com

Tenba’s BYOB (‘Bring Your Own Bag’) inserts come in a range of sizes and two distinctly different styles. The BYOB 10 we’re looking at here is the second largest of those designed for shoulder bags, alongside the 7, 9 and 13 models. There are also three designed for backpacks; the 9 Slim, 9 DSLR, and Tenba BYOB 10 DSLR Backpack. All come in blue or black, priced from $36 – $66 / £28-£42.

Design-wise, the BYOB 10 is essentially a well-padded rectangular box, with a zipped opening at the top and an array of pockets. A plastic-covered pocket inside the lid provides space for small accessories such as memory cards, while flat front and back pockets will hold tickets, a notebook, or charger cables. Stretchy mesh pockets at either end are perfect for sunglasses, a mini tripod, or maybe even a small water bottle, depending on what you’ve got inside.

The Tenba BYOB 10 is essentially a well-padded rectangular box. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Tenba BYOB 10 key features:

Handle : There’s a top grab handle which is useful for getting the BYOB out of your main bag

: There’s a top grab handle which is useful for getting the BYOB out of your main bag Strap : You can carry the BYOB directly via the supplied, detachable shoulder strap

: You can carry the BYOB directly via the supplied, detachable shoulder strap Dividers : No fewer than five adjustable dividers enable you to make the best use of space

: No fewer than five adjustable dividers enable you to make the best use of space Pockets: There are flat pockets on the front and back, plus stretchy mesh pockets at each end

There are external pockets on each side for accessories. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Tenba includes a pair of main dividers that can either section-off the full height of the bag, or fold over to accommodate a camera body with lens attached. But there are also three small sub-dividers that further segment the bottom half of the bag. This is a minor stroke of genius, as it allows you to make the best possible use of space, while keeping all your kit separate and protected.

Five movable dividers help you make the best use of the internal space. Image credit: Andy Westlake

As a result, I’m constantly surprised at just how much I can fit into this bag. For example, it’ll hold my Fujifilm X-T5 with 16-80mm F4 attached, plus 10-24mm F4, 70-300mm F4-5.6, and 27mm F2.8 lenses, a Godox iT30Pro mini flashgun, and a couple of spare batteries. That’s all I need for a travel kit.

All this kit will fit inside the Tenba BYOB 10. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Alternatively, it’ll hold the Sony A7R V with 24-105mm F4 on board, plus 50mm f/1.4 and 90mm f/2.8 Macro primes. However, it’s not quite tall enough for a full-frame telezoom such as a 70-200mm f/2.8 or 100-400mm. So the next size up BYOB 13 might be a better bet for full-frame users.

You can use the BYOB 10 on its own with the supplied shoulder strap. Image credit: Andy Westlake Alternatively, the BYOB 10 lets you use an everyday bag for carrying your camera. . Image credit: Andy Westlake

While this bag definitely works best as an insert, you can, at a pinch, also use it on its own via the supplied clip-on shoulder strap. Tenba has used water-repellent nylon for the outer fabric, so it should shrug off light showers easily enough. But I wouldn’t be especially confident in its ability to withstand a downpour. It won’t win any awards in the style stakes, either, if that matters to you.

Tenba BYOB 10: Our Verdict

If you’d like to carry around your camera kit using an everyday shoulder bag, the Tenba BYOB 10 is a great way of doing it. It’s well made, nicely protective, and will hold a surprising amount of kit. It’s very affordable, too.

