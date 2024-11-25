With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon Z7 II is one of the best mirrorless cameras in its price sector and it’s just got even cheaper for Black Friday week.

US retailer Adorama is offering the camera with a handy bundle of accessories – including a 128MB memory card, spare battery and cleaning kit – for a competitive $1996.95.

‘Compared to the Sony A7R V and Canon EOS R5, the Nikon Z7 II is well priced for such an impressive high-resolution full-frame camera,’ we said in our original review, noting how Nikon had fixed some of the drawbacks of its predecessor.

Nikon Z7 II with battery grip

The Nikon Z7 II is a very tempting buy if you shoot a lot of raw images, as it offers ‘magnificent latitude’ with raw files – and the extra goodies you get with the Adorama deal will come in handy.

Nikon Z7 II key features

Nikon Z-mount

45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

Dual EXPEED 6 image processors

ISO 64-25,600 (expandable to ISO 32-102,400)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

10fps continuous shooting (Single AF)

4K/60p video

Dual card slots (XQD/CFexpress and SD cards)

Weather resistant

This deal is only available in the US, but have a look below to see wider offers.

