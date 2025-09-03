Nikkei and DClife.jp have published global shipping information for the mirrorless camera market, which shows that all manufacturers included in the report are showing increased sales from 2023 to 2024 for mirrorless cameras from Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic and OM Digital (Olympus). Mirrorless cameras now outsell DSLRs by a factor of 5.

Here’s where we see some companies growing faster than others, with one brand standing out from the pack, and that’s Fujifilm, showing a 29% increase in shipments, from 2023 to 2024. This growth is likely to be explained by the introduction of two affordable models, with the Fujifilm X-M5 and X-T50 both released in 2024. Fujifilm have continued to release new models in 2025, so I don’t expect this growth to slow.

The next company to show strong growth, is Nikon, with a 21% increase in sales, from 2023 to 2024. This could be explained by the introduction of two new models in 2024, the Nikon Z50 II and Z6 III, one an affordable entry-level mode, and the other a high-quality full-frame camera.

The company with the slowest growth is Canon, with a 5% increase in sales from 2023 to 2024, however, it should be noted that Canon’s sales of 2.05million mirrorless cameras is by far the biggest of all brands, and when you factor in that Canon still sell almost 800,000 DSLRs a year (in 2024), they are clearly the market leaders.

The good news doesn’t stop there, with the mirrorless camera market showing a 10% growth in 2024, as overall shipments of mirrorless cameras grew from 4.76 million to 5.22 million units (from 2023 to 2024).

Mirrorless 2023 2024 Year-on-year Change Canon 1,960,000 2,050,000 105% up 5% Sony 1,530,000 1,630,000 107% up 7% Nikon 630,000 760,000 121% up 21% Fujifilm 380,000 490,000 129% up 29% Panasonic 140,000 160,000 114% up 14% OM Digital 120,000 130,000 108% up 8% Overall 4,760,000 5,220,000 110% up 10% overall

Sony grew 7% in shipments and have the second biggest market share with 1.63 million shipments. Panasonic grew 14%, whilst OM Digital (formerly Olympus) grew 10%, with the lowest number of units shipped. However, it’s worth noting that this doesn’t include all brands, with Leica notably missing from the data.

Sources: DCLife.jp, via Nikonrumors.