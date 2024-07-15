In partnership with OPPO

Leading smartphone maker OPPO has launched its global mobile photography competition for 2024, the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards. This annual competition celebrates some of the most imaginative and creative photos captured with smartphones around the world.

For this year’s competition, there will be some very big names on the judging panel, including Steve McCurry, who will need no introduction to AP readers, along with National Geographic Photographer Michael Yamashita, Hasselblad Master Tina Signesdottir Hult, Magnum Photos member Alec Soth, and other top photographers who will join the judging panel for the final round of this year’s competition.

Steve McCurry is amongst the big-name judges this year

Big prizes are on offer. The grand prize is $24,000 (£18,895) for the winner of the OPPO IF Photography Awards Master (Gold Award), along with the opportunity to showcase their work at the prestigious Paris Photo exhibition. The winner will also become an official OPPO Photographer with priority access to special events.

Four OPPO Silver Awards, ten OPPO Bronze Awards, and five Youth Special Awards will also be on offer, alongside four Honourable Mentions in each of the nine categories, reflecting OPPO’s commitment to recognising a wide range of photographic talent. As well as prize money, winners across all categories will also get the latest OPPO devices, as well as opportunities for international exposure.

All the winners will also get their work exhibited at the Paris Photo exhibition.

OPPO Imagine IF Photography Awards categories

This year there are nine categories to enter:

Landscape

Portrait

Colours

Unfading Moment (described as a photo that captures ‘timeless beauty’ forever)

Fashion

Snapshot

Light

Travel

Collection (images that share a common theme or aesthetic).

In 2023, the awards attracted more than 700,000 entries from smartphone photographers based in 51 countries and regions. The winning images were also featured at Paris Photo 2023 (OPPO is the only smartphone brand participating in this prestigious international event).

The deadline is approaching, so enter soon!

The OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 are open for submissions until 24:00 UTC+8 on July 28th. For more information, please visit the official event website.

Previous winners gallery

To get some inspiration for your entries this year, check out some of the winners of the 2023 Awards.

Daughters of the Moon: overall gold winner, 2023, Ahei Huan (China)

From daughters of the moon by Ahei Yuan, China

Silver award winner, 2023 Dancing with the Wind by BeiShanHuangTu (China)

Silver award winner 2023, Catch Fish In The Net by Do Anh Vu (Vietnam)

Bronze award winner 2023, The Balloon Seller by Tanvir Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Bronze award winner 2023, Boy Playing in the Water by Feng Zhu (China)

