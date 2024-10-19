US residents! This is your lucky day, one lucky person could win the ultimate gift bundle, complete with a copy of CATS OF THE WORLD by Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila and the Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit. Plus, five more runners-up winners will each receive a copy of the book and a beautiful photo print from Andrew’s collection. Full details are below…

Canon, Hannah Shaw (@thekittenlady) and Andrew Marttila (@thecatphotographer), brings you a stunning project that captures the lives of cats on a global scale. Cats of The World (available now) looks into the cat culture in over 30 countries. Through 750 original photos, the duo, armed with Canon’s EOS R5 and Canon lenses like the RF 15-35mm f/2.8, RF 28-70mm f/2, RF 70-200mm f/2.8, and the EF 35mm f/1.4, photographed the essence of cats from Argentina, Thailand, France, Kenya, Nepal, and everywhere in between. The project brings readers a closer look at the heartwarming and eye-opening stories from feline advocates and cat lovers near and far.

To inspire others to capture the beauty around them, Canon and the Cats of the World creators are giving away a Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit, along with a copy of the book! More information on the giveaway can be found here.

Greece

From Penguin Random House:

Cats of the World by Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila

Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila are a serious power-couple in the world of animal welfare and all things cats and kittens. Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, has over 4 million followers across social media platforms, is the author of several books including the New York Times bestselling Tiny But Mighty, and is the founder of the nonprofit, Orphan Kitten Club, which is dedicated to saving the lives of neonatal kittens. Andrew Marttila has an equally impressive resume and an enormous following as a cat photographer who has shot millions of photos of cats for projects ranging from the cover of National

Geographic to material for his own photography books.

Over the past couple of years (before and after their truly one-of-a-kind wedding, which the NYT featured in 2023), Shaw and Marttila set out on the

trip and project of their dreams, traveling the world exploring the lives of cats, feline welfare and cat culture on a global scale. Over a five-period, the

pair visited 30 countries and even more individual communities, an eye-opening and rewarding journey they share with readers in their beautiful new coffee table-style book, CATS OF THE WORLD (Plume; October 29, 2024).

South Africa

CATS OF THE WORLD boasts over 750 original photos (all taken by Marttila) of cats in Argentina, Thailand, France, Kenya, Nepal, and everywhere in between. Shaw and Marttila bring readers along for the ride as they share heartwarming and eye-opening stories from feline advocates and cat lovers in all walks of life, exploring topics like feline wellness (veterinary care, efforts to sterilize community cats, etc.); endearing cultural traditions and dangerous superstitions/legends; the pros and cons of cat-driven tourism; and more.

In her signature charming and informative writing style, Shaw describes finding cats slinking between aromatic bags of spices in the markets of Santiago and visiting cat rescues located everywhere from ancient Roman ruins to places of worship. She opens up about the many ways

the US can learn from shelter practices in places like Spain and England and sympathizes with the rigid laws preventing feline care for strays in places like Dubai.

Shaw and Marttila’s work has garnered attention from NPR’s Fresh Air, CBS, New York Magazine, Fast Company, People, Animal Planet, and dozens of other outlets, and through their advocacy with Orphan Kitten Club (and individual fostering), they have rescued thousands of neonatal kittens and are working steadily to find lasting solutions to the most pressing issues facing animals in the United States. Both a beautiful coffee table book and an informative, unique lens into cultures all over the globe, CATS OF THE WORLD is a must-have for cat lovers, travel enthusiasts, and photography fans.

Dominican Republic

Competition details – be in it to win it!

Main prize: Gift bundle including a copy of CATS OF THE WORLD and the Canon R50 Content Creator Bundle

Runner’s up: Copy of CATS OF THE WORLD, plus a signed print

Enter the competition here, closes 1st November

