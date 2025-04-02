Motorola has launched the new Edge 60 Fusion – a budget-friendly phone featuring the world’s first quad-curve edge display featuring Pantone Validated™ colours. Equipped with Moto AI, the phone offers improved imaging capabilities, automatically adjusting camera settings for optimal results in various lighting conditions.



The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is now available in the UK for £299.99 at motorola.co.uk, with availability on Amazon expected to start mid-April.

Key features at a glance

50MP Main Camera: Sony sensor with f/1.8 lens, OIS, Ultra Pixel

13MP Ultra-Wide Camera: 120° field of view, macro, F/2.2

Dedicated 3-in-1 Light Sensor: Enhances colour accuracy, exposure

32MP Front Camera: 4K video, Quad Pixel technology, f/2.2

6.7” pOLED quad curve edge display

5200 mAh battery

68W turbo power charging

256GB internal storage

Processor: Mediatek 7300 or Mediatek 7400

It features a 64MP main camera, designed to capture detailed images in various lighting conditions. With the addition of Motorola’s AI-enhanced technology, the camera should automatically adjust settings to improve image quality, whether you’re shooting in bright or low-light environments. The phone also includes a 13MP ultra-wide camera for capturing wider scenes, as well as a 2MP depth sensor.

The Edge 60 Fusion has a triple camera system, including 3-in-1 light sensor and ultra-wide camera. Image: Motorola

With IP68 and IP69 certifications, this phone is dust-tight and resistant to high-pressure water and steam. It can be submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Whether you’re capturing splashes in the surf or snapping shots in the rain, it’s built to handle it all.

Motorola phones have built a reputation for offering great value, reliable battery life, and a straightforward, user-friendly Android experience, especially in the budget and mid-range segments. The Edge 60 Fusion continues this tradition, striking a balance between solid performance, a sleek design, and practical features.

In comparison to its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, the Edge 60 Fusion brings notable upgrades in both design and functionality. With a more advanced 64MP main camera, enhanced AI imaging, and a sleek quad-curve edge display, it offers a more premium experience while maintaining durability with IP68/IP69 certifications. For £299.99, it’s a solid choice for photography enthusiasts looking for a budget-friendly yet capable smartphone.

