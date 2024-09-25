The shortlist of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards has been announced and voting is open for the competition’s People’s Choice Award, which invites the public to vote for their favourite funny photo from the shortlist.

Among the entries is a fish chasing an eagle across the sky (yeah, you read that right) and a very smooth group of penguins doing the walking in slow motion bit.

Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing, said ‘We are thrilled to unveil the finalists for the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of photographers from all around the world. These images capture not only the humour and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life. At Nikon, we are immensely proud to be part of a competition that brings both joy and awareness to the wonder of our natural world.’

The Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on 10 December. Following this, there will be a free exhibition at Gallery@Oxo showcasing the 2024 Award Finalists from 10-16 December.

See some of the best shortlisted photos below!

I’ll tell you a secret © Jan Piecha / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Unexpected Role Swap © Przemyslaw Jakubczyk / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Gang of Four © Ralph Robinson /Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. You’re not my mother! © Randy Herman / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Time to cool off © Zikri Teo /Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Cold shower © Corentin Revel / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. Saying My Prayers. © Christine Haines / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards. I’m too sexy for my love © Artur Stankiewicz /Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

From Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards:

London, 26 September 2024: the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards are absolutely delighted to reveal the hotly anticipated shortlist of 40 Standalone Images, 4 Portfolio Entries and 3 Video Entries from the 2024 competition and they are a cracking collection of amazing, jaw dropping and laugh out loud photos of some of the most incredible wildlife that we share this planet with. This also means that voting is now OPEN for the People’s Choice Award, sponsored byAffinity Photo offering the public the chance to vote for their favourite funny photo from the Finalists and enter a free prize draw to win £500!! Closing date for votes: 31 October 2024.

Once again, the funniest wildlife photography competition in the world has received a record number of brilliant and hilarious entries, with just under 9,000 in total from 98 countries, all competing to win the top prize of an incredible one-week safari with Alex Walker’s Serian in the Masai Mara. Among the entries is a cheetah playing hide and seek behind a tree, a couple of bears hugging it out, a fish chasing an eagle across the sky (yes really) and even a tiny flying squirrel bossing it like a Mafia Boss! This shortlist of entries shows some of the most spectacular photos ever entered, catching wildlife’s funniest moments on camera!

The Awards was co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam to create a competition that fused exceptional wildlife photography and the positive power of humour in a bid to help promote the conservation of wildlife and habitats that our precious planet relies on.

Each year the competition supports a sustainable conservation organisation and once again Comedy Wildlife are delighted to be working with Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN) a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South. Over 30 years it has channelled £20 million to more than 200 conservationists in 90 countries and we are really chuffed to be able to shine a spotlight on the amazing work they do and hope you will join us in supporting them.

Our fantastic team of highly expert judges will be busy over the next few weeks doing their homework and picking their favourites. And…EVERYONE gets a chance to be involved and vote for their favourite entry online, in the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award. Just head to the website and click on the People’s Choice link, to be in with the chance of winning a cash prize of £500, courtesy of our brilliant competition sponsors at Affinity Photo. “As the world’s wildlife faces more intense challenges all the time, it’s vitally important that messages of conservation continue to be shared. The Comedy Wildlife Awards emphasises those messages in a strong, effective but lighthearted way and we’re proud to support that work, especially when it’s supported by such a superb selection of photographs as we have this year.”

Ashley Hewson, CEO, Affinity.

Tom Sullam says: ‘What an incredible year this has been. Nikon have taken up the flame and been fantastic partners this year, which has proved invaluable in attracting some of the world’s best photographers. Furthermore, we have hit our tenth year of competition, and the entries, support and laughs just keep going up. It’s a privilege to be part of this exciting journey, making us all laugh and raising our awareness of animal conservation. We can’t wait to announce the winners!!’

The Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on Tuesday 10th December at an Awards Night in London, which will be followed by a glorious exhibition for one week (and one week only) from 10 -16 December showcasing all the 2024 Award Finalists at the Gallery@Oxo, thanks to the support of our awesome competition partners at Nikon. This is an amazing chance to see all the Finalists up close – for free – and experience the wonders of wildlife by some unbelievably talented photographers. Everyone is welcome! For details on other Comedy Wildlife Exhibitions, please see our exhibitions page on the website.

Competition Categories include:

Alex Walker’s Serian Mammals Category

Spectrum Photo Birds Category

ThinkTANK Reptiles and Amphibians Category

Fish and Other Aquatic Species

Insects Category

Nikon Young Photographer (up to 25yrs.)

Nikon Junior Category (up to 16 yrs.)

Amazing Internet Portfolio Category

Video Category

Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award (Voting begins after Finalists announced)

The shortlist will be scrutinized by our wonderful judges, newbies this year include Nikon Creators Cameron Whitnall, Lara Jackson and Roxy Furman. We’re also very pleased to welcome Charlotte Kemsley, Regional Director for Northern Europe at Nikon. They will be joining our regular cohort of expert judges, TV presenter Kate Humble, actor and comedian Hugh Dennis, world renown wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas wildlife expert and co-founder of The Born Free Foundation Will Travers OBE, Ashley Hewson, the Managing Director of Affinity Photo, and Bella Lack, a super young passionate conservationist.

Thanks to our growing team of competition supporters and sponsors, whom we are honoured to have in our camp – Nikon, Alex Walker’s Serian, Affinity Photo, Spectrum Photo, Amazing Internet and ThinkTANK.

For more information about the competition or how to enter, please contact press@comedywildlifephoto.com or visit: www.comedywildlifephoto.com.

