Nikon has updated its entry-level full-frame mirrorless model, with the new Nikon Z5II promising significant advances in every department. It’s designed for enthusiast photographers, but gains high-end features inherited from Nikon’s pro-spec models. Key updates include the addition of subject-detection autofocus, a brighter viewfinder, and a fully articulating screen.

Nikon Z5II at a glance:

£1599 body-only

£1859 with 24-50mm f/4-6.3 kit zoom

£2129 with 24-70mm f/4 S

£2299 with 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR

24.5MP full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000

Up to 30fps shooting

4K 60p (DX crop), 4K 30p (full width), Full HD 120p

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

3.69m-dot, 0.8x viewfinder, 3000nits brightness, 60fps

Internally, the Z5II uses the same 24MP sensor as the retro-styled Nikon Zf. It’s powered by the Expeed 7 processor, which should bring significant improvements in operational speed over the original Nikon Z5, particularly with regards to autofocus. The firm is also cleaner images at moderately high ISOs around ISO 3200-6400.

Subject detection is on board for autofocus, with settings for people, animals, birds and vehicles, including cars, motorbikes, trains and airplanes. Nikon says it can recognise subjects when they are very small in the frame, covering just 3% of the image area. The Z5II also gains the firm’s 3D tracking technology.

Continuous shooting is available at up to 14 frames per second when shooting raw, and 30fps if you’re happy to shoot JPEG-only. Pre-release capture allows a second’s worth of shots to be buffered before the shutter release is fully depressed, but again, only with JPEGs.

Nikon Z5II vari-angle screen in use. Image credit: Nikon

Like Nikon’s other full-frame cameras, in-body image stabilisation is built in. It’s rated for up to 7.5 stops shake reduction at the centre of the image, and 6 stops at the periphery. Focus point VR is included, which should give sharper results with off-centre subjects.

For video the camera supports 4K recording at 60fps in DX crop mode, and 4K 30fps using the full sensor width. It can even record in Nikon’s N-RAW format internally, with the camera including dual UHS-II SD card slots.

Nikon has included 3.69m-dot electronic viewfinder with a large 0.8x magnification, which is also notably bright at 3000 nits, which should make it more usable on sunny days. Below it there’s a large and detailed 3.2in 2.1m-dot touchscreen which can face in almost any direction thanks to its fully articulated design.

Nikon Z5II Picture Control button. Image credit: Nikon

The control layout of the new Nikon Z5II is very similar to the original Z5, but has been tweaked to match Nikon’s other recent models, with the playback button better placed for operation by your right thumb. The camera also gains a dedicated Picture Control button for setting colour looks, as previously seen on the DX-format Z50II.

The Nikon Z5II is due to go on sale at the end of April for £1599 body-only, £1859 with the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 kit zoom, £2129 with the premium 24-70mm f/4 S, or £2299 with the long-ranging 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR zoom lens.

Nikon Z5II rear view in use with Picture Control screen. Image credit: Nikon

Nikon Z5II full specifications

Sensor 24.5MP BSI-CMOS, 35.9 x 23.9 mm Output size 6048 x 4032 (TBC) Focal length mag 1x Lens mount Nikon Z Shutter speeds 30sec – 1/800sec (900sec extendable) Sensitivity 100-64,000 stills, 100-51,200 video Exposure modes PASM, Auto, U1-U3 Metering Matrix, centre-weighted, spot, highlight Exposure comp +/-5 EV in 0.3EV steps Continuous shooting 30fps (JPEG), up to 14fps (raw) Screen 3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated Viewfinder 3.69m-dots, 0.8x, 3000nits, 60fps AF points 273 Video 4K 60p (DX crop), 4K 30p, Full HD 120p External mic 3.5mm stereo Memory card 2x UHS-II SD Power EN-EL15c rechargable Li-ion Battery life 85min video, 380 (EVF), 390 (LVF) Dimensions 134 x 100.5 x 72mm Weight 700g with battery and card

From Nikon:

NIKON INTRODUCES THE NEW Z5II FULL-FRAME CAMERA

Nikon Z5II in use. Image credit: Nikon

London, United Kingdom, 3rd April 2025: Today, Nikon announces the all-new Z5II, a powerhouse FX camera for enthusiasts and a major leap forward for the Z5 line. An exciting all-rounder, the Z5II is a compact full-frame model packed with features inherited from professional Z series cameras. Users can let their creativity flourish with fast intelligent focusing, superb low-light capabilities, a bright electronic viewfinder, 4K UHD video, extensive control over colour, and refined ergonomics for more intuitive handling.

Bolstered by Nikon’s most powerful image-processing engine, the Z5II full-frame camera opens incredible possibilities for handheld shooting. An ultra-high ISO range, multi-subject detection with 3D tracking, and AF sensitivity down to -10EV combine to deliver perfectly focused full-frame shots—even after dark. In addition, Nikon’s proprietary Focus Point VR can reduce image blur around the active focus point with up to 7.5 stops of Vibration Reduction image stabilisation in the centre of the frame, and up to 6.0 stops at the periphery.

The compact Z5II is beautifully designed for confident full-frame shooting with a fully articulating vari-angle touchscreen and a 3000 cd/m high-luminance EVF that makes it much easier to compose in bright conditions. Creative controls for photos and video include a one-touch Picture Control button for previewing and switching between inspiring colour profiles in real time. Movie makers can record 4K N-RAW video straight to the camera’s SD memory card and users who want to colour grade, or unlock filmic looks with RED LUTs, can shoot footage in N-log, which allows more flexibility in post.

Nikon ergonomics ensure handling is instantly familiar to Nikon users, and Z5 upgraders benefit from a deeper grip and a more intuitive button layout. The compact Z5II full-frame camera also makes space for two SD card slots and boasts dust- and drip-resistance on a par with the acclaimed Z6III.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “The Z5II jumps way ahead by packing some of the best technology from our pro-level cameras into a tough yet compact package. If you’re ready to begin your full-frame creative journey, this is the thrilling and affordable full-frame upgrade you’ve been waiting for.”

Summary of key features: Z5II

24.5 MP FX IBIS sensor: full-frame sensor with up to 7.5-stop Vibration Reduction in-body image stabilisation at the centre of the frame and 6.0 stops at the periphery. Focus Point VR prioritises stabilisation around the active focus

Higher, cleaner ISO: maximum ISO sensitivity of 64000 for stills, and 51200 for video. Sophisticated noise reduction skilfully achieves cleaner low-light shots with rich saturation and plenty of detail.

Faster, sharper, smarter AF: the autofocus system is 68 % faster than the Z5 and sensitive down to -10 EV for powerful performance after dark. Intelligent multi-subject detection and 3D tracking brings even greater accuracy.

High-luminance EVF: bright high-resolution viewfinder with max brightness of 3000 nits and 13 levels of brightness control.

Large, high-resolution vari-angle touchscreen: 170-degree viewing angle. The image, info displays, and menus auto rotate with the screen for smooth operation.

Cinematic video: get maximum detail with 4K/30p or go up to 4k/60p (cropped). Shoot N-RAW footage straight to the camera’s SD memory card and record in N-log to get more flexibility for colour grading.

One-touch Picture Control button: preview and apply inspiring colour profiles for photos and video in real time. Users can create and save their own Picture Control colour presets using Nikon NX Studio.

Camera-to-cloud connectivity with Nikon Imaging Cloud: automate photo storage and download image recipes from Nikon and creators directly to the Z5II.

Advanced AF-A mode: spots even the subtlest movement to go from AF-S (for still subjects) to AF-C (for moving subjects) as needed.

Up to 30 fps with Pre-Release Capture: nail peak action shots, even if they happen before the shutter is released.

Better sound: equipped with a 3.5 mm socket for an external stereo mic, and a headphone socket.

Improved ergonomics: deeper grip for more stability, intuitive button layout, and two SD (UHS-II) card slots. Compatible with the MB-N14 power battery for vertical shooting, or to extend shooting time versus the Z5II battery alone.

Weather-proof build: lightweight (approx. 700 g, body only) magnesium-alloy body with dust- and drip-resistance on a par with the acclaimed Z6III