If you are in the market for a high-end full frame mirrorless camera, buying an ‘ex demonstration’ model can be a real money saver, and a good alternative to buying used.

UK retailer London Camera Exchange has an ex-demo model of the Canon EOS R5 onsale for only £2450, which is a big saving.

Canon EOS R5. Image credit: AP

Although it’s an ex demo model, and has been handled by staff, you can be sure they have handled it carefully. And the camera still comes with the full two-year warranty.

In our original review, we praised the EOS R5 as one of the best cameras Canon ever made, singling out its high-resolution sensor and highly effective image stabilisation system.

‘It’s incredibly versatile, capable of churning out superb high-resolution landscape shots as it is capturing high-speed action sequences at a blistering 20fps with continuous AF. The Canon EOS R5 is an ideal candidate for portrait, wedding and documentary photographers, too, with its improved face/eye detection, and good for anyone who insists on a higher resolution output than the EOS R6.’

Canon EOS R5 key features

45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor

DIGIC X image processor

ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

20fps continuous shooting

5,940 selectable autofocus positions

5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder

8K/30P, 4K/120p, Full HD 60p video

Twin card slot (CFexpress Type B and SD)

Check out more deals below and don’t miss our guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.