If you are in the market for a high-end full frame mirrorless camera, buying an ‘ex demonstration’ model can be a real money saver, and a good alternative to buying used.
UK retailer London Camera Exchange has an ex-demo model of the Canon EOS R5 onsale for only £2450, which is a big saving.
Although it’s an ex demo model, and has been handled by staff, you can be sure they have handled it carefully. And the camera still comes with the full two-year warranty.
In our original review, we praised the EOS R5 as one of the best cameras Canon ever made, singling out its high-resolution sensor and highly effective image stabilisation system.
‘It’s incredibly versatile, capable of churning out superb high-resolution landscape shots as it is capturing high-speed action sequences at a blistering 20fps with continuous AF. The Canon EOS R5 is an ideal candidate for portrait, wedding and documentary photographers, too, with its improved face/eye detection, and good for anyone who insists on a higher resolution output than the EOS R6.’
Canon EOS R5 key features
- 45-million-pixel Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor
- DIGIC X image processor
- ISO 100-51,200 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)
- 20fps continuous shooting
- 5,940 selectable autofocus positions
- 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder
- 8K/30P, 4K/120p, Full HD 60p video
- Twin card slot (CFexpress Type B and SD)
