Let’s face it, however great the tech inside, a lot of today’s mirrorless cameras can look a bit dull and functional. With the best will in the world, your mainstream Canon, Nikon and Sony is unlikely to turn that many heads at the local camera club.

If you would like your camera to look more than just utilitarian and are in the market for a Nikon Z fc, Nikon has teamed up with select Japanese designers under the Heralbony brand to produce some very eye-catching and colourful limited editions of the camera.

The Z fc already sports smart retro looks, so you can see why Nikon chose this model. Rather than your typical ultra-cool Tokyo design studio, Heralbony works with artists with neurodiversity and disabilities under the mission to change the image of disability.

Heralbony manages copyrights of more than 2,000 pieces of art data created by these artists and incorporates them into various business domains. So it’s a worthy enterprise to support.

Limited editions of the Z fc are available with designs from four artists, as follows:

Momoko Eguchi

Masaharu Honda

Teppei Kasahara

Masahiro Fukui

In our original review, we praised the Nikon Z fc for its large, clear viewfinder and fully articulated screen, and excellent AF performance. To learn more about these talented designers, see here.

Nikon Z fc key features

20.9 megapixel APS-C format sensor

11fps shooting

4K video

Vari-angle screen

Retro-styled body

2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder

The limited editions are only available as complete units so retrofitting an existing Z fc with the designs from this collaboration is not possible. The limited edition Nikon Z fc series comes with the 28mm f/2.8 Z lens and each camera costs £1,229. They are only available from the official Nikon store.

