Yongnuo, makers of lenses, lights, flashes, and mirrorless cameras have displayed the Yongnuo YN433 USB camera, with Micro Four Thirds lens mount and auto-focus support.

The Yongnuo YN433 can be used to record 4K video at up to 24fps, and is designed to be a versatile USB streaming camera, with multiple uses including live streaming or webcam use. The camera doesn’t include a built-in screen, so you might want to connect it to an external camera screen.

The camera can also be controlled via a smartphone connection, or you can use OBS on a PC, as well as other applications that support UVC streaming. The camera runs Android and supports time-lapse shooting as well as video out over HDMI at 1080p. It’s powered over USB (PD/QC2.0) but also supports LP-E6 batteries.

It’s quite small as cameras go but not the smallest Micro Four Thirds camera, with other small mirrorless cameras including the amazingly compact Panasonic Lumix GM1 (98.5×54.9×30.4mm, 204g inc battery and memory). Other small Micro Four Thirds cameras include the Z CAM E1 cinema camera (75.2×56.1×50.25mm, 216.6g inc battery), however, this camera, like the GM1, is no longer available for sale.

As part of the Micro Four Thirds system, the Yongnuo YN433 can be used with any Micro Four Thirds lens, as well as Yongnuo’s lenses, including the Yongnuo 12-35mm F/2.8-4 lens shown here.

Yongnuo YN433 Specifications

20MP Micro Four Thirds CMOS sensor

4K output – USB3 Type-C UVC, MTP

Full-size HDMI output – 1080p 30fps

USB2 Type-C power / host-control (2x USB2)

3.5mm headphone jack

94x82x33mm, 360g

The camera is available now, from retailers, as well as direct from Yongnuo priced at $440 body only, or $852 with the 12-25mm f/2.8-4 lens.

