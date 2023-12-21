Voigtlander is well known in classic camera and lens circles, and although the company is now owned by Cosina of Japan, the storied name continues to grace some attractive manual focus lenses for mirrorless cameras.

Voigtlander recently announced that that the 40mm F1.2 is now available for Canon RF mount – it is already available for Sony E and Leica M mount.

Covering a full-frame image circle, the lens is optimised for the Canon R system sensor. Equipped with electronic contacts to communicate with the camera, three types of focus support (magnification, peaking, and focus guide) are supported, unless used with a Canon EOS RP camera.

Other key features

10-blade diaphragm

Minimum focusing distance of 0.3m

Aperture Click Selection allows for clickless operation when shooting video

Durable all-metal lens barrel

Thread-mounted metal hood included.

This appears to be a very popular lens already – you can buy or order for £729 via Robert White.

Fast Voigtlander 28mm for M mount

Voigtlander has also announced a new 28mm F1.5 lens for Leica M/VM mount. It is part of the company’s Vintage Line, with stylish retro looks, and completes the quartet of F1.5 glass in the range (the others are 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm).

The lens barrel is equipped with a 10-element 8-group optical design featuring two double-sided aspherical lens elements. ‘This delivers outstanding optical performance even wide open at F1.5,’ claims Voigtlander,

Two different styles are offered: The Type I is made of aluminum and weighs 250g, while the Type II is made of brass and weighs 330g. In addition, the Type II includes a focusing knob that offers an ‘alternative manual focusing experience.’

The accessory knob can be attached to the focusing lever by unscrewing the screw in the finger recess and reattaching it with the new knob. The focusing knob is metal and focuses the lens at approximately 1 meter from the lens mount when turned to the 6 o’clock position, allowing the user to zone focus by the angle of the knob.

There is a choice of two flavours – Type 1 is lighter

While designed for rangefinders, the lens can also be used on mirrorless cameras via an adaptor.

Other key features

Bayonet type VM mount

Highly rigid and durable all-metal lens barrel

Rangefinder linkage mechanism

Minimum focusing distance of 0.5m

12 aperture blades

Also available from Robert White for £749.00 including VAT (again, you may need to place a back order).

