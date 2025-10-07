The Panasonic Lumix S5IIX is one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras out there for content creators, and Amazon has slashed the price by 19% for Amazon Prime Day.

The deal also includes 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 and 50mm F1.8 lenses, making it a great deal, available to those with Amazon Prime.

Panasonic Lumix S5IIX at a glance

24.2MP full frame sensor

ISO 50-51,200

779-point Hybrid PDAF

3.68m-dot electronic viewfinder

1.84m-dot tilt and free-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Up to 6K 30fps video recording

In our original review we praised the ‘high level professional video features with no compromises on the camera’s quality or performance with respect to its photographic capabilities. This is the ultimate hybrid camera for creators.’

You will need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. This is a yearly subscription that can be paid monthly or yearly, and also gives free postage as well as access to Amazon Prime Video and other features, like Amazon Prime TV. If you’re not already a member, then a free 30-day trial is available that can be cancelled at any time.

Not a member of Amazon Prime? Get a free 30-day trial here (US)

Get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial here (UK)

Prices correct at time of publication but may change at any time, please check the retailer’s website. Amazon is a market place, so check retailer selling before purchasing. Find more great deals.