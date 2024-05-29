Thypoch, manufacturers of CINE lenses, have released their new Thypoch Eureka 50mm F2.0 collapsible lens for Leica M-mount cameras. The lens has a 12-blade aperture design, and infinity focus lock, and is a homage to classic lens design of earlier lenses, with a look very similar to the Reid Taylor-Hobson Anastigmat 2inch f/2 50mm lens.

Additionally, the Eureka 50mm F2 is compatible with the 100MP Hasselblad CFV100C. The lens comes with a front cap, a rear cap, a UV filter and a photo book. It is now available to order from the Thypoch online store and other retailers.

Thypoch Eureka 50mm F2 is compatible with Leica M-mount as well as the 100MP Hasselblad CFV100C. Photo: Thypoch.

The Aluminum Version weighs 120g and is priced at $579 / €549 (around £453) while the Brass Version weighs 218g and is priced at $859 / €809 (around £673). The Aluminum Version will be shipped in late June and the Brass Version in late August.

The release of the Thypoch Eureka 50mm F2 comes shortly after Thypoch released the Simera 35mm and 28mm lenses in Nikon Z-mount. These lenses are also coming to Fujifilm X, Sony E and Canon RF mounts, but will be available until mid-June.

Thypoch Eureka 50mm F2 retracted vs extended. Photo: Thypoch.

Typoch Eureka 50mm F2.0 key features:

50mm prime lens

f/2-f/16 aperture

6 elements in 4 groups

Manual focus, 0.9m close focus distance

Aluminium alloy construction

Collapsible structure for easy pocket storage

Comes with lens cap, hood, and UV filter

From Thypoch:

The newcomer in the field of camera lens, Thypoch announces its second series – Eureka, after Simera 35mm f/1.4 and Simera 28mm f/1.4 is becoming an on-the-slip topic for manual lens lovers. Distinct from the Simera series which highlights the modern imaging style, Eureka focuses on bringing back the historically classic lenses with contemporary engineering. The name “Eureka,” rooted in ancient Greek to express elation upon discovery, reflects Thypoch’s aspiration for users to experience similar delight with the Eureka lens.

As the inaugural lens of the Eureka Series, Eureka 50mm f/2 is an artistic revival of a collapsible full-frame lens in the 1950s. When in use, it extends to 41.2mm, but can be collapsed to a compact 27mm, fitting easily into a pocket alongside compact cameras.

Key features:

0.9m close focus distance Classic Appearance Design in the 1950s Collapsible structure for easy pocket storage Double Gauss structure ensures edge-to-edge sharpness A fast f/2 aperture with a 12-blade diaphragm

Optics Performance

The incorporation of a 6-element, 4-group typical unsymmetrical Double-Gauss optical design within Eureka 50mm f/2 construction ensures that every shot is rendered with precision and clarity, inviting photographers to explore the boundless potential of their craft. Moreover, the inclusion of an extra-low dispersion (ED) element is able to effectively minimize chromatic aberration, and a high refractive index (HRI) element corrects curvature of field and spherical aberrations, presenting sharp, clear images even at its wide-open aperture of f/2.

Additionally, the Eureka 50mm f/2 is compatible with the 44mm x 33mm format of the Hasselblad CFV100C, ensuring exceptional image resolution of up to 100 megapixels.

With a 12-blade aperture diaphragm, Eureka 50mm f/2 guarantees circular and aesthetically pleasing bokeh, creating a dreamy and poetic atmosphere. Together with the maximum aperture f/2, users can fearlessly embrace low-light conditions, capturing every nuance of light and shadow.

Eureka 50mm f/2’s nod to historical craftsmanship not only awakens the imagination of those yearning for the golden era but does so with a modern twist that enhances usability without sacrificing quality or aesthetic appeal. Its compact design enhances convenience for on-the-go photography.

Pricing and availability

Eureka 50mm f/2 comes with a front cap, a rear cap, a UV filter and a photo book. The Aluminum Version weighing 120g is priced at 579 USD / 549 EUR, and the Brass Version weighing 218g at 859 USD / 809 EUR.

The Aluminum Version will be shipped in late June, and the Brass Version in late August.

Shop at B&H, Adorama, TRM, Thypoch online store and other official dealers.

