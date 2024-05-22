Thypoch, a manufacturer known for its vintage-looking photo lenses, has released its popular Simera 35mm F1.4 and Simera 28mm F1.4 lenses in Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X and Canon RF mounts. These lenses have only previously been available for M-mount.

Both lenses feature some changes to cater to users of non-rangefinder cameras from Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and Canon. The subtle resistance at 0.7m and closer on the focus ring for example, has been removed from the latest versions of these lenses. Additionally, the new lenses feature a crescent-shaped focus tab in place of the old infinity lock for achieving precise focus with greater ease.

Both Simera lenses for Z mount will be available to buy from May. Credit: Thypoch.

The Simera 35mm F1.4 and Simera 28mm F1.4 for Z/X/E/RF mounts are priced at $649/€609 (including a square lens hood, a front and a rear cap). The Simera lenses for Z mount will be available to buy from 20 May and the X/E/RF mount lenses will be available from mid-June. To learn more and find a retailer in your area, check out the Thypoch website.

From Thypoch:

Thypoch, the emerging manufacturer of photo lenses in vintage look, is set to expand its popular Simera 35mm f/1.4 and Simera 28mm f/1.4 lenses to include Z/E/X/RF mount options. This expansion comes in response to feedback from Thypoch’s fans and users, who have expressed a desire for more versatility in their lens options.

The Thypoch team is committed to maintaining the exceptional performance of the original M-mount lenses while fine-tuning the new mount solutions for optimal results. The release of Z/E/X/RF mount lenses will provide photographers with enhanced capabilities to capture transient moments with precision and clarity.

Improved User Experience

The ergonomic crescent-shaped focus tab for the Z/E/X/RF lenses marks a significant improvement in the focusing experience. It’s a game-changer for focusing, replacing the old infinity lock with a design that makes focusing smoother and more intuitive, enabling photographers to achieve precise focus on their subjects with greater ease and comfort.

The subtle resistance at 0.7m and closer on the focus ring will be removed in the latest versions of Z/E/X/RF lenses. This enhancement caters to the user experience of non-rangefinder cameras from Nikon, Sony, Fuji, and Canon.

Retained Design and Optics

The classic design of the automatic depth-of-field scale provides a quick and easy way for photographers to determine focus distance when shooting at hyperfocal distances, ensuring that every shot is perfectly focused.

Simera 35mm f/1.4 and Simera 28mm f/1.4 for Z/E/X/RF mount have a constant maximum aperture of f/1.4 and a constant minimum focusing distance of 0.45m and 0.4m. Photographers are therefore able to achieve beautifully blurred backgrounds and crisp subjects in low-lighting conditions as well. Both lenses feature built in floating elements (FLE) to ensure optimal image performance at close distances, delivering sharp imaging from center to edge and conveying subtle narrative texture.

Clicked and de-clicked aperture modes symbolized by icons “sun” and “moon” are also in place for users to choose based on their needs. Videography is made easier via de-clicked aperture modes, which enable users to switch apertures silently and seamlessly.

Pricing and Availability

As with the M mount, the Simera 35mm & 28mm f/1.4 for Z/X/E/RF mounts are priced at 649 USD /609 EUR (including a square lens hood, a front and a rear cap). Aside from the Simera lenses for Z mount, which is available for purchase on May 20, the X/E/RF mount will be available in mid-June.

Order here:

https://thypoch.com/shop/purchase/dealer.html

https://www.thypoch.store/products

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.