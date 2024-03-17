Thypoch, manufacturers of CINE lenses, are showing the brand new Thypoch Eureka 50mm F2.0 collapsible lens for Leica M-mount cameras. The lens has a 12-blade aperture design, and infinity focus lock, and is a homage to classic lens design of earlier lenses, with a look very similar to the Reid Taylor-Hobson Anastigmat 2inch f/2 50mm lens.

We had a look at the demo lens at The Photography Show, 2024. Pricing and availability information is yet to be announced.

Key features:

50mm prime lens

f/2-f/16 aperture

6 elements in 4 groups

Manual focus

Aluminium alloy construction

Comes with lens cap, hood, and UV filter

See more pictures of the Thypoch Eureka 50mm F2.0 lens below:

As the lens is made with a Leica M-mount, there are a large number of adapters available that mean this lens can be used on a range of different cameras. What do you think of this lens? Let us know.

