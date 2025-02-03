When you’re looking for a new camera, it may be tempting to look for the cheapest Canon, Nikon, or Sony, and click buy now too quickly. However, even though Canon’s cheapest DSLR, the Canon Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D is now $489 / £336 with 18-55mm IS kit lens, (in the UK this is only £11 more than body only), I still wouldn’t recommend buying it. Here’s why: DSLRs are not being developed anymore, and there will be no new lenses from Canon for the camera. This makes Canon DSLRs a poor investment if you’re buying new. You’d be better served by buying a mirrorless camera which still offers new cameras, new lenses, and new accessories, or if you want to save, then have a look at the second-hand market.

If you do want to buy the Canon Rebel T7, it’s $489 from Amazon US, and as the Canon EOS 2000D, it’s currently £336 with 18-55mm IS lens from Amazon UK, but you’d be better off with a mirrorless camera:

Panasonic Lumix G100D – $597 / £527 with lens (and tripod grip)

If you do want to buy a DSLR, then there are some amazing cameras out there, and some real bargains to be found on used DSLRs, but keep in mind that only Pentax are still committed to the DSLR market. Canon, and Nikon have both stopped making new DSLRs, and stopped releasing new lenses for them, and this is why buying used makes a lot more sense. In 2025 it’s still difficult to find cameras for less than $500/£500, but if you look on the second-hand market then you can have your pick of the best, with even full-frame cameras available cheap.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.

Find more amazing deals on our deals page.

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.